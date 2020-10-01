We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Amazon Prime Day UK baby deals in 2019 ranged from silky soft swaddles and baby sleep aids to great savings on infant car seats and pushchairs, so for many parents or parents-to-be, Amazon Prime Day UK 2020 is definitely an unmissable diary date. Taking place a little later in the year after being postponed because of the global pandemic, Amazon Prime Day UK is taking place on Tuesday 13th October and Wednesday 14th October, 2020.

They say the best things are worth waiting for. So hopefully a delayed Prime Day this year means even bigger and better savings for parents on baby products this year as well as children’s toys deals ahead of Christmas. Take a look at the Amazon Prime Day UK baby deals from last year below. Plus, check out our predictions for this year…

Best Amazon Prime Day UK 2020 baby deals

Last year car seats, cribs and pushchairs were all on sale for up to 50 percent off, so we’re hoping to see discounts of a similar nature this year. You can expect all the same types of products and potentially even mor, to be discounted this year. Expect deals on baby sleep aids like monitors and muslins, discounts on feeding products like bottles and sterlisers, as well as money off products like breast pumps, baby bathtubs and bouncers.

Well known and popular brands Tommee Tippee, BabyBjörn, Maxi Cosi and aden + anais all took part in Amazon Prime Day last year, so you can expect those brands to offer discounts on some of their products again this year. We also hope to see a few more big brands take part. Amazon.co.uk stock the likes of Silver Cross, Mamas & Papas and Snuz. So we’ll be keeping an eye on products by these brands this year to see if they offer any discounts.

2019 saw some fantastic offers on baby products for parents to take advantage of on Amazon Prime Day. Some brands were offering as much as 50 percent and more off big-ticket items such as pushchairs, car seat, carriers and cots. See the best Amazon Prime Day deals we’re hoping to see across the most popular baby products.

Baby cots and sleep aid Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK deals

Swaddles are a key baby product for bedtime and beyond. Their multiple uses make them an absolute must-have for all parents and last year the popular aden + anais swaddles were part of the Amazon Prime Day deals. There was up to £20 off packs of 4 swaddles. These aden + anais ‘leader of the pack’ design swaddles were selling for just £24.74 – that’s just over £6 per swaddle which for these luxurious, silky soft swaddles is a bargain.

There were also great deals on cribs last year. The Chicco Next2Me Side Sleeping Bedside Crib was on sale for just £118.99 instead of £189. That’s a saving of over £70!

Other deals on Chicco products included a £50 saving on the Chicco NEXT2ME Dream Crib and nearly £60 off the Chicco Baby Hug 4 in 1 Crib. BabyBjörn also offered £34 off their travel cot.

Baby monitors were reduced and shoppers could save up to 13% on the award-winning BT Video Monitor 6000 and 20% on the Motorola MBP36S Digital Video Monitor in 2019.

Other great baby sleep aid deals from Amazon Prime Day 2019:

£22 off Tiny Love 3-in-1 Newborn Baby Bouncer

£20 off BABYBJÖRN Bouncer Balance Soft in Silver/White

£8 off Lindam Easy Fit Bed Guard

£8 off Babymoov Cosydream Smokey Baby Sleep Aid

£7 off The Gro Company Minnow Adventure Grobag Baby Sleeping Bags

£7.48 off Munchkin Bounce and Play Baby Door Bouncer

£6 off The Gro Company Gro-Clock Sleep Trainer

Baby pushchairs, car seats and carriers Amazon Prime Day UK deals

There were big savings to be had on Hauck pushchairs and car seats during Amazon Prime Day 2019.

The brand offered £45 off their Hauck Shopper 3 in 1 Infant Car Seat, Carrycot and Pushchair travel system, as well as an impressive £54 off their Hauck Roadster Duo SLX pushchair.

BabyBjörn also offered around £20 off their range of Miracle baby carriers and Maxi Cosi also had deals on their children’s car seats. Deals included £60 off the Maxi-Cosi Titan Toddler/Child Car Seat Group 1-2-3 and almost £40 off their Titan Toddler/Child Car Seat and Rock Baby Car Seats.

Graco beat all other brands with their car seat deals in 2019. Their Graco Milestone All-in-One Car Seat was on sale for £101 – that’s £91.53 off the usual RRP! The brand also had an amazing 56% off their duo double pushchair. Plus 42% of their Evo Stroller, too.

Further Prime deals from 2019 on car seats:

£70 off CYBEX Solution X-Fix Child’s Car Seat, For Cars with and without ISOFIX

£62 off Graco Slimfit All-in-One Car Seat

£21.51 off Maxi-Cosi Easyfix Car Seat Base

£28 off Maxi-Cosi Pearl Toddler Car Seat Group 1, ISOFIX Car Seat

£19 off Maxi-Cosi Tobi Toddler Car Seat Group 1, Forward-Facing Reclining Car Seat

£37 off Maxi-Cosi Axiss Toddler Car Seat Group 1, Swivel Car Seat

£34 off Maxi Cosi RodiFix AirProtect Child Car Seat

£15 off Maxi Cosi CabrioFix Baby Car Seat Group 0+

£12 off Maxi Cosi CabrioFix Baby Car Seat Group 0+

Baby products for bath time Amazon Prime Day UK deals

Last year saw brands BabyBjörn, Nuby and Munchkin all offer discounts to shoppers participating in Amazon Prime Day.

Both Munchkin and Summer Infant baby baths were nearly 50% off during the 2019 sale and the Nuby Baby Bath with Built in Seat and Soft Headrest was reduced from £17.99 to £13.83.

BabyBjörn were also offering up to 20% off their potties and toilet training seats.

Baby feeding products and breast pumps Amazon Prime Day UK deals

There were plenty of offers to be had last year on baby feeding accessories and breast pumps. You could get 63% off Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Feeding Bottles and 50% of the brand’s electric steriliser too.

Shoppers could also get 21% off the Philips Avent Baby Food Steamer and Blender. Hopefully we’ll see similar great deals again this year!

More great 2019 Amazon Prime Day UK deals on baby food and breast pumps:

£15 off Lansinoh Breast Pump 2-in-1 Double Electric Breast Pump Breastfeeding Milk Breastpump

£19.50 off Hauck Alpha+ Wooden Height Adjustable Highchair with 5 Point Harness

25% off Munchkin 2 Piece Snack Catchers

25% off NUK Trainer Cup Sippy Cup

Will baby clothes be included in the Amazon Prime Day UK deals for 2020?

Baby clothes didn’t feature hugely in the best discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2019 in the UK. However, there were some great offers on baby clothes during the Amazon Prime Day sale in the US.

Brands Gerber, The Children’s Place and Moon and Back were all offering up to 30% off their baby clothes. All of those clothing brands are available through Amazon.co.uk too, so hopefully, we will see similar deals and discounts on those brands and more for 2020. Especially as Moon and Back is exclusive to Amazon!

Should I buy baby products on Amazon Prime Day UK 2020 or wait for Black Friday?

Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday are two of the biggest shopping sales of the year. But with Amazon Prime Day coming up in a couple of weeks and Black Friday not until 27th November, how do you know which sale is going to be better?

Well, the honest answer is – you don’t. However, what you can be sure of is that Amazon are going to want you to spend your cash with them during their Prime Day sale, instead of waiting for Black Friday when you can shop deals from other sites too. So, to tempt you to do that, they’ll be offering some of the lowest prices possible for must-have products.

Plus, according to Retail Week, as of March 2019 15 million British shoppers had signed up to Amazon Prime so far. As there are over 66 million people in the UK, that means last year less than a quarter of the population were eligible to shop in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Unlike Black Friday where anyone can shop the deals, as Amazon Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime subscribers, that means there will be less people shopping the sale. Less competition for cut price baby products means more chance to get what you want before things sell out.