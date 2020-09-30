We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After some amazing Amazon Prime Day UK toys and games deals last year, shoppers are hoping that in 2020 the savings to be had on the site will be even bigger and better.

Amazon Prime Day is most commonly associated with huge discounts on tech products such as laptops, TVs and gaming consoles. However, the Amazon Prime Day UK toys and games deals – as well as Prime Day deals on baby products and toys – have proven equally popular it previous years.

Last year, Amazon sold over one million toys for kids during their Amazon Prime Day sales. This is more than the 100,000 laptops, 200,000 televisions, 300,000 headphones they sold combined during the same time period in 2019.

With toys proving to be such a popular product for Amazon Prime Day, here are the Amazon Prime Day UK toys and games deals to look out for this year and what to expect based on last year’s amazing offers.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020 and what is it?

Amazon Prime Day is actually a 48 hour period where Amazon run a sale featuring incredible discounts across their site. The Amazon Prime Day sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime members. So you have to subscribe to the Amazon Prime service in order to take advantage of their amazing offers. Amazon Prime Day 2020 in the UK is taking place on October 13th – October 14th this year.

What are the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK toy and kids deals this year?

While Amazon literally sold thousands of toys during their Amazon Prime Day sale last year, for 2020 the company is promising an even bigger and more ‘successful’ sale. For shoppers, this could mean even better discounts on Prime Day UK toys and games deals.

“After a tough six months for everyone, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for small businesses,” said Doug Gurr, Amazon UK Country Manager.

With Amazon Prime Day set to be bigger than ever in the UK this year, hopefully we will see Amazon.co.uk slash the prices of popular toys even further for 2020. This would mean the likes of Lego, Star Wars Lego toys, Little Tykes, Playmobil and toys such as Barbie, L.O.L Surprise dolls and Hachimals could all be sold for as much as 50% off. Great new if you need to start shopping for Christmas presents for the kids!

As well as half price for popular branded toys, we should also see major discounts on family board games and craft sets such as Play-doh and Aquabeads.

Will Disney toys be included in the Amazon Prime Day UK 2020 deals?

Disney fans may have been disappointed in 2019 as there weren’t many Disney toys included in the Amazon Prime Day UK sale.

Although there were a few great deals on Star Wars Lego sets and discounts to be found on some Disney DVDs and Blu-Ray movies such as the Marvel superhero films Black Panther, Captain America and Avengers: Infinity War – there weren’t the same big discounts to be found on plush toys or play sets.

However, 2020 could be different. This year has seen the launch of Disney Plus in the UK, giving fans access to films such as Frozen 2 as well as the highly anticipated new movie Mulan. There are plenty of Frozen 2 toys on Amazon UK right now as well merch from all the other movies and more. So there is a chance that we could see some of these Disney toys included in the Prime Day deals this year.

What are the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK games deals this year?

Last year Amazon offered some great deals on games consoles as part of Amazon Prime Day. So, if you’re thinking of buying a lucky child in your life a brand new PlayStation or Xbox, Amazon Prime Day UK 2020 could be a good time to get one for a discounted price.

When it comes to gaming deals suitable for younger players, there were plenty of games discounted last year that are likely to come up again this year. The popular football game Fifa 19 was discounted last year so hopefully, the more recent version, Fifa 20, will be offered at a discount this year.

For Pokemon fans, there are usually discounts on Pokemon games for PS4 and Xbox too.

Hopefully, this year will see discounts offered on other child-friendly games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Just Dance and Team Sonic Racing. Games of this kind are often either sold individually with a discount or offered as a bundle deal with money off.

What were the best Amazon Prime Day toys deals last year?

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Lego

Last year, Amazon offered an amazing 40% off Lego toys as part of their Amazon Prime Day sale. This included nearly half off Lego Star Wars toys too. This included the Lego Star Wars Black Ace Starfighter which was £25.19. Normally the toy sells for £44.99 – meaning shoppers saved 44%!>

The Lego Star Wars Slave I 20th anniversary edition was also discounted, selling for £70.39 instead of £109.99 – a 36% discount.

Other Lego toys that were discounted included the City Fire Station building set, which was sold for a 40% discount at £35.99 and the Lego Friends Mia’s House Set which was on sale for just £24.

Barbie, L.O.L Surprise and Hachimals deals on Amazon Prime Day

Last year, Amazon offered an impressive 30% off L.O.L Surprise toys last year, including L.O.L Surprise! Fuzzy Pets toys. Perfect for parents looking for some affordable stocking fillers for kids. Another great stocking filler, Hatchimals were also part of the Prime Day deals last year.

Hatchimals Collegtibles were reduced to just £6.49 for a pack of four and play sets were also 15% off.

There was also an incredible 50% discount on Barbie products. Shoppers nabbed toys like the Barbie Care Clinic ambulance and the Barbie Crayola Color Magic Station for half price. The best selling Barbie Three Story townhouse was also part of Amazon Prime Day sale, offered with a 30% discount at £69.99 instead of £99.99.

Other great Amazon Prime Day toys deals last year included:

40% off Fisher-Price products and toys

Up to 84% off Boardgames such as Monopoly, UNO, Game of Life and more

Up to 60% off Play-doh, Aquabeads and wooden toys

53% of Fingerlings HUGS

30% off Fortnite Battle Royale Collection figures

50% off PlayMonster Free Wheelin’ Rider Convertible Balance Bikes

£61 off Little Tikes Princess Horse and Carriage

£45 off Little Tikes Junior Activity Gym

£45 off Little Tikes Junior Activity Gym

£32 off Playmobil Large Country House set

£27 off Little Tikes Cozy Coupe Patrol Police Car

£15.50 off Nerf N-Strike Surgefire game

What were the best Amazon Prime Day kids gaming deals?

In 2019, Amazon offered discounts on PS4s, Sony Playstation and Xbox, as well as Nintendo Switch consoles as part of their Amazon Prime Day deals.

Last year you could save £71.99 on a 1TB PS4 Pro from Amazon. You could also get a PS4 bundle with a DualShock controller and three games for £80 off the usual RRP.

There were even better deals to be had on Xbox and Xbox bundles.

Shoppers saved 35% with £109.52 off an Xbox One S 1TB Console with games and a headset included. There was also a deal for £134.40 off an Xbox One S racing bundle with games too.

There were all a bunch of games suitable for kids discounted as part of Amazon Prime Day 2019. FIFA 19 for PS4 was discounted by 54%, selling for just £17.99.

A games bundle with Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee!/Just Dance 2019 /FIFA for Nintendo Switch – sold for £64.99 with £33.42 off.

Nintendo Switch consoles were also discounted on the site. The Neon Red/Neon Blue edition came with a £30 Nintendo E-shop Credit and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game for £289.99. That was a saving of just under £30.99 for shoppers.

There was also a £30 saving to be had on a Grey Nintendo Switch that came with a £30 Nintendo eShop credit too.

How do you get an Amazon Prime free trial?

If you are not already an Amazon Prime member, but you want to be able to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day UK toys and games deals this year, all you have to do is sign up for Prime membership before October 13th. If you don’t want to pay for the membership, then you can get a free trial of Amazon Prime.

New members can try Prime, for free, for up to 30 days. If you don’t cancel your membership before the 30 days is up, then you will be charged. Set a reminder so you don’t forget to cancel! To get an Amazon Prime free trial, simply go to Amazon Prime Free Trial. Then click on the button that says ‘start your 30-day free trial’.

How much does Amazon postage cost and can you get free next day delivery on Prime Day deals?

Postage costs vary, however generally Amazon Prime subscribers get free next-day delivery as one of the perks of their membership. Otherwise free standard delivery is normally offered to anyone who spends £20 or more on the site. This still applies on Amazon Prime Day. However, there is a chance some deliveries may be delayed after Amazon Prime Day UK 2020 because of the impact of Covid-19 this year.