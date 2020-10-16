Best Black Friday baby deals: Top savings on baby products, baby monitors, cots and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As any family knows, having a baby can be expensive at the best of times! So take a look at some of these winning Black Friday baby deals and get great discounts on everything you need for a little one.

From baby essentials like cots and car seats to baby sleep aids and more, there’s set to be some incredible Black Friday baby deals this year as retailers such as Amazon, my 1st years, Boots, John Lewis and many more knock down their prices and save parents some serious money.

Much like every other year when Black Friday approaches, shoppers all round the UK have the same thought – Black Friday vs Cyber Monday, which is better? Well, we can’t answer that one for you this time but we do know that if previous years’ discounts are anything to go by, there’s definitely no need to hang around until Monday to scoop some seriously good offers. We’re expecting some bargains on Black Friday 2020 UK after last year’s performance. Among other products, two of the best deals were on the Philips Avent Ultra Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump which was reduced by £50 and the Silver Cross Wayfarer 10 Piece Bundle-Platinum pushchair, which had a massive saving of over £300 on the big day!

So while there’s also plenty to look forward to on other products, like amazing savings on Black Friday toy deals and some winning savings for grown-ups from the likes of the Wiggle Black Friday sale and the Tesco Black Friday sale, it’s the baby deals that we know many parents have their eye on this year. So keep your mouse on this page, as on the day, we’ll be coming through with a constant stream of jaw-dropping offers and deals to see you through the year. Whether you’re looking to shop for your newborn, re-stock on baby grows or invest in a high quality cot or pushchair, we’ve got you covered with Black Friday baby deals in 2020.

Especially now we’re in the lead up to the holidays, there’s really no better time to shop than Black Friday. So check out these quality Black Friday baby deals from some of parents’ top rated online stores…

Best Black Friday baby deals

Black Friday baby deals on cots and cribs

Finding the best cots and sleeping spaces for a newborn is undoubtedly one of the hardest decisions that a new parent makes. Will you go for a moses basket or a classic cot? Are you considering co-sleeping with your child and want a cot to help? Whatever the sleeping arrangements you’ve decided on, with so many products and brands on the market, we’re convinced that there will be a flood of savings to come on every type of basket, cot or crib going.

Especially judging by last year’s offers! Naturally, Amazon had some real winners for the parents out there and with super fast Amazon Prime delivery, families not only scooped some serious savings but got their cot or crib the very next day. In 2019, The Chicco NEXT2ME Dream Crib, one of Amazon’s top-rated cots, was reduced from £229 down to £129.99 as parents saved £100. While this year, we’re already seeing Amazon lift the lid on some of the offers they have in store. Right now, there’s a £23 saving on the Hauck Sleep N Play Centre as it comes down to just under £60 and there’s a smaller saving of £14 already on the Kinder Valley Sydney Cot, taking the price from £80.59 right down to £65.95.

Elsewhere at John Lewis, in 2019 there was a site-wide 10% discount on all baby and nursery brands. This included cots, cribs and other baby furniture from the likes of Maxi Cosi, iCandy, Silver Cross, Babyzen and Snuz. We were particularly keen to see that much-loved, top tier Silver Cross West Port Cotbed took a price reduction and was brought down to under £400. While at Boots, there were discounts all across their range and see saw cots from the like of Tutti Bambini, Joie and East Coast reduce massively in price.

So if you’ve got a newborn in the family, are looking to buy a cot for a loved one or just wanting to treat your baby to a new bed, there’s plenty to get excited about in the Black Friday baby deals from Amazon, John Lewis, Boots and many, many more.

Deals on pushchairs and strollers

The brilliant thing about pushchairs these days is that there are so, so many to choose from! If you’re a runner and you want to take baby for a spin, there’s specially designed running cots that make sure you never have to slow down, while keeping your child safe and comfortable. If you’ve got limited space to store the buggy, there’s pushchairs that fold down to half the size so you don’t have to worry about space ever again. Whatever your pushchair-related plans, we’ve already got notice of some amazing Black Friday baby deals to see you through to the check-out!

Like last year, when the iCandy Peach Satin Pushchair and Carrycot from John Lewis went down from £999 to £899, saving shoppers just 10p under £100. The Flip XT2 Six Piece Bundle from Mamas and Papas was reduced right down to £540 from the eye-watering price tag of £1,080, while the Bugaboo Cameleon3 Plus Classic Complete Pushchair also from John Lewis had a discount of £82 after it was discounted from £819 to £737.10. Amazon came up trumps as expected in 2019 as well and delivered a £100 saving on the Silver Cross Reflex Stroller.

So it’s fair to say that there was plenty of choice last year for pushchairs in the Black Friday baby deals from John Lewis, Mamas and Papas and beyond. But there’s some pushchair Black Friday deals that have kicked off already, many shoppers will be over the moon to hear, so you don’t even have to wait for the hustle and bustle of Black Friday to scoop your savings! Right now, there’s a £20 saving on the Graco Evo XT Pushchair/Stroller and the Silver Cross Pop Stroller, Compact and Lightweight Pushchair has been discounted to £151.95 down from £190, offering a saving of almost £40. The iCandy Peach Satin Nectar Pushchair and Carrycot Set in Satin Nectar colour has already also been reduced and now sits at £650.00, down from £697.60.

Black Friday baby deals on baby monitors

In the last few years, the baby monitor market has come on absolute leaps and bounds. It’s not only audio that can now warn you that your baby has woken up, some baby monitors are complete with video and even heat sensors! But arguably, the best part is that you don’t have to have to hand over an arm and a leg to get a top-of-the-range baby monitor, especially in the extensive amount of Black Friday baby monitor deals that are set to be released in 2020.

Previously, we’ve seen major players like the Motorola MBP49 video baby monitor discounted by up to £80 in the Mothercare Black Friday sale, bringing the price tag down to an affordable £119 from £199.99. Mothercare stockist Boots has also come through with some winning deals on baby monitors over the years, like the £40 reduction on the Motorola MBP855 Connect Video Baby Monitor. It was originally £179.99 before being brought down to £139.99. There was also £60 to be had off the Angelcare AC327 Baby Movement Monitor with Sound from Mamas & Papas.

So what’s in store for this year? Mamas and Papas have confirmed that they’ve got their biggest ever Black Friday sale coming in November 2020 and have urged shoppers to be prepared for the amazing discounts that will be on offer. But you don’t have to wait until then, as the retailer has already slashed the prices on a range of their baby monitors and other products – like the Cybex Pallas B-Fix Car Seat, down to £99.98 from £199.95. They’re also offering a huge saving of £308 on the Oxford 3 Piece Cot Bed Range with Dresser and Wardrobe. On baby monitors, they’ve already knocked a nice £42 off the Motorola Monitor MBP846 Connect just as new stock has been brought in.

Deals on baby clothes

There’s no denying that baby clothes are some of the cutest things around, from the baby grows to the seasonal outfits. So whether you’re looking to replace clothes (that you’ve probably just bought) for an ever-growing baby or stock-up on essentials like tops and socks, there’s plenty of fun to be had in the November sales as we’re set to see baby clothes as one of the most discounted baby products of the year. From the likes of John Lewis, Boots, Amazon, Very.co.uk and Mamas and Papas, these are some of the best deals that we’ve seen on baby clothes in previous years…

In 2019, Very slashed the prices on their baby clothes so the Baby Boys Stripe & Grey Dungaree Outfit was reduced from £18 right down to £12 and the cute Bear sleep suits from Mamas and Papas had a discount of almost £10 as they were taken down from £22 to £13.50. However, John Lewis arguably came out on top last year as they had massive discounts across their adorable Baby Joule range, which offers a range of clothes in different colours and styles like the Baby Joule Peeker Polar Top which was reduced by a good £2 down to £11.95. All the clothes in this range would make fantastic gifts for new parents, as the unique designs might not be something they’d shop for everyday. This Black Friday, we’ve got high hopes that the rainbow-embossed Baby Joule Jessie Padded Coat will come down as coats were in the sale last year and our fingers are crossed for savings on their selection of all-in-ones, like the pack of three duckling babygrows.

We reckon that along with some of the fantastic Black Friday Disney deals that will be on offer this year, baby clothes from the likes of John Lewis will be snapped up by everyone from excited grandparents to parents, aunties, uncles and beyond.

Although we can predict (and hope!) that our favourites will make it into the Black Friday baby deals this year, we unfortunately don’t know for certain. So on the big day, be sure to have this page bookmarked so you really can get to grips with some of the phenomenal deals that are undoubtedly be going to hit the (virtual) shelves this year.