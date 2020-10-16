Best Black Friday bread maker deals 2020

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Knowing where to get the best bread makers online and how to shop for the best Black Friday bread maker deals can make all the difference when it comes to snapping up the best Black Friday discounts this year.

Online shopping has seen a huge surge this year because of the pandemic and lockdown. So, you can expect even more people that before to take part in the Black Friday sales on November 27 this year.

There are so many different brands and stores that will offer deals and discounts, it’s important to know which ones are offering the best Black Friday bread maker deals – and will save you the most money on your purchase!

Sainsbury’s, Argos, Asda, John Lewis, Curry’s and Lakeland all sell bread makers and all take part in Black Friday every year.

We’re keeping an eye on all of them this year, so we can bring you the best Black Friday bread maker deals, right here on this page, as and when they happen.

Can’t wait until Black Friday? Check out this great online bread maker deal today:

Panasonic SD-2500WXC Compact Breadmaker: was £119.95, now £99.99| Amazon

Top Deal: The Panasonic SD-2500WXC comes with ten different bread and dough modes as well as the ability to make three different loaf sizes. This model has the added ability to make 100% gluten free bread as well as jams – so you can use the bread maker to make loaves and the compotes to eat them with. View at Amazon.

What are the best Black Friday bread maker deals in 2020?

Black Friday is still a month away, so all the stores are keeping their Black Friday deals for 2020 under wraps.

However, we do know that in previous years Amazon has offered huge discounts on bread makers – making them one to watch this year. In the past, they’ve offered as much as 70% off the Tower Digital Bread Makers.

Which is the best bread maker to buy?

On Amazon, the Morphy Richards Fastbake Breadmaker (£59.99) is by far one of the best rated bread makers. This super efficient model can bake a loaf in under 50 minutes and it comes with settings to bake three different loaf sizes.

The Tower T11003 2 lb Digital Bread Maker (£62.99) is also a bestseller thanks to its 12 automatic programs to make bread making even simpler and a 60 minutes ‘keep warm’ function, so you can always enjoy warm as well as fresh bread at home. The machine also has a non-stick bread pan for easy cleaning.

Lastly, the Panasonic SD-ZB2502BXC Bread Maker (£173) is probably one of the best bread makers you can buy at the moment. With an almost faultless track record and shining 5 star review reputation, this is bread machine that can produce a perfect loaf every time.

Unique to the Panasonic bread makers, the Panasonic SD-ZB2502BXC is designed to add yeast automatically – at just the right time – to ensure your bread rises as it should for that fluffy or dense loaf. It also has a raisin and nut dispenser that will mix additional ingredients into the dough at just the right time to help ensure they are evenly distributed throughout the loaf at the end.

Is a bread machine worth the money?

If you want to make fresh bread at home, a bread machine is absolutely worthy the money. Simply pop in your ingredients, select the right setting and overnight your bread maker will make you a wonderful, fresh loaf. They are so convenient. Plus, there’s the added benefit that homemade bread is healthier than shop-bought.

For those who love fresh bread and are interested in trying out their own combinations with different dried fruits, seeds or even ingredients like olives and sundried tomatoes, they are totally worth the money.