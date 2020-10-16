We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking for the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals in 2020 you’ve come to the right place. Lots of companies such as Amazon, Argos, ASDA, Currys, Tesco and Lakeland all sell Instant Pot cookers and we’re watching all of them to see who offers the best discounts this year.

Black Friday falls on November 27 this year. However, you may see offers before and after in the period known as ‘Cyber Week’. It’s one of the best times in the year to find huge savings. It’s also a great time to buy Christmas pressies or purchase heavily discounted items that are usually pricey, such as Instant Pot multi-cookers.

Lots of retailers take part in Black Friday but deals are snapped up quickly

What is an Instant Pot?

Although the Instant Pot brand is only 10 years old, it sells some of the best-selling small kitchen appliances in the world. Instant Pots have achieved a devoted following, thanks to the versatility of its products. Hailing from Canada, Instant Pot products have been available in the UK since 2014. The multi-cookers have many functions and also act as pressure cookers – there’s even a space-saving combined multi-cooker and air fryer.

Why are Instant Pot multicookers so popular?

Instant Pot appliances provide a number of fantastically convenient functions that allow home cooks to rustle up healthy meals with no fuss. These multi-function appliances are easy to use and, depending on the model, also act as a pressure cooker, rice steamer, cake maker, sauté pan and stock pot.

As well as being time and space-saving – enabling you to ditch a number of appliances for just one – studies indicate that if you use the pressure cooker option it’s one of the best way to preserve nutrients in cooked food. Many people also prefer the safety features on an electric pressure cooker.

Will there be good Instant Pot deals on Black Friday?

It’s likely there will be Instant Pot deals on Black Friday. Historically, Black Friday is an excellent time to get your hands on a cheap Instant Pot. For example, in 2019 on Amazon, the Instant Pot Duo V2 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker was reduced by 33% to £59.99.

Are Instant Pot multicookers worth the money?



With prices ranging from £69.99 for the Duo 7-in-1 Multi Pressure Cooker, to £179.99 for the Duo Crisp & Air Fryer 8L, it’s an expensive item. So that’s why the lack Friday Instant Pot discounts are always welcome!

However, in our opinion and countless others (Amazon reviewers rate various models with an average of 4½ stars out of 5) an Instant Pot is money well spent.

What’s the difference between Instant Pot models?

Which Instant Pot multicooker is the best?

The answer to this question depends on how many people you cook for and your culinary needs. If it’s for you and one other, a 3L multi-cooker is big enough. But, if you have a family or like to batch-cook, a larger multi-cooker with additional functions would be more suitable.

Best overall Instant Pot 2020

These are the best Instant Pot multi-cookers on the market at the moment. The best news is some are already discounted even though Black Friday is still over a month away. Keep checking back as prices will change in the lead up to – and on – Black Friday. You can also keep an eye on Ebay for Instant Pot Deals though be cautious of buying one second-hand – electrical items not sold by reputable sellers could be faulty and will not be covered by a warranty.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 10-in-1, £116.81, Amazon

Usually £129.99, Amazon is currently selling the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus for £116.81– that’s a 10% or £13.18 saving. While this is the only Instant Pot on offer at Amazon, expect more on Black Friday.

Duo Plus 5.7L and Duo Plus 8L Bundle Offers Instant Pot UK



While Instant Pot UK doesn’t have any multicookers on sale, it’s offering a free Silicone Steam Basket & Glass Lid worth £25.98 when you buy the Duo Plus 5.7L, and free Yogurt Cups, a Glass Lid and Spare Sealing Rings worth £29.97 when you buy the Duo Plus 8L.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-In-1, 5.7L, £99.99, John Lewis



Although this multicooker isn’t on sale, John Lewis does participate in Black Friday. So, keep checking back for Instant Pot deals.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-In-1, 5.7L, £99.99, Lakeland



Lakeland will be taking part in Black Friday this year so keep checking the retailer’s website for reductions on the Duo Plus 9-in-1, 5.7L and the Duo Crisp & Air Fryer. One added benefit of buying here is Lakeland’s excellent 3 year guarantee.