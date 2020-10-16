We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Those looking to snap up quality deals on kids' favourite toy brands like LEGO, L.O.L Surprise, Playmobil and Disney will be pleased to hear that there's going to be plenty on offer over Black Friday this year.

Black Friday toy deals are set to be massive this Black Friday 2020 UK as now Amazon Prime Day is out of the way, there’s only one more weekend for stores to shift their stock and for shoppers to get some amazing bargains before the Christmas season descends on us.

And even though the world is looking a little different this year, customers are still waging the war of Black Friday vs Cyber Monday for the best deals and looking to make the biggest savings possible. We’ve already seen what’s in store for the adults, with the Black Friday Wiggle sale set to be a real winner this year and the Tesco Black Friday 2020 offering some cracking discounts on appliances, but what’s in store for the kids?

If previous years’ Black Friday sales are to repeated then shoppers can expect truly incredible savings on brands like LEGO, LOL Surprise and Playmobil this year, along with all of the superb deals that we’ve already heard about from the Black Friday Disney sale. 2019’s Black Friday toy sale set our expectations high, that’s for sure, as LOL Surprise had their prices slashed down exclusively by Amazon. As an example, the Winter Disco Bigger Surprise was knocked from £89.99 to £59.99 with shoppers saving £30, while the Winter Disco Chalet Doll House with 95+ Surprises was reduced from £249.99 down to £159.99, handing out a saving of just under £100.

As one of the most popular present buys for kids in the lead up to Christmas, it’s no surprise that these deals are coming in thick and fast. Along with Amazon, we’re also seeing savings being handed out by the likes of Smyth’s Toys, Hamley’s, The Entertainer and very.co.uk, among others. So whether you’re in a bind of what to buy for your nephew or niece this Christmas or already have something in mind and want it for the best price, these price cuts will have you ticking off your shopping list in no time.

Take a look at these Black Friday toy deals for 2020…

Black Friday toy deals: Where can you find the best ones in 2020?

Black Friday toy deals: Amazon

It should come as no surprise really that Amazon is set to have some of the best deals on toys for Black Friday this year. As one of the biggest retailers of just about everything in the UK, millions of people around the world log on every day to get some of the best prices on a whole range of products. So we reckon that they’re all set and ready to go for Black Friday!

Last year, there was 25 percent off LEGO sets and prices started from just £19.99. The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, which was a major feature of their Amazon Prime Day sale this year, was discounted last year by almost half price. The Lottie Dolls pony also took a 25% discount and there were various other savings to be had on much-loved kids crafting toys, like modelling clay sets. There were extensive deals on LOL Surprise as well, with the Fuzzy Pets Ball taken down by 43% and the Fluffy Pets Winter Disco Series with Removable Fur also reduced by the same amount. So we’re thinking that this year, there will be similar deals on this top kids’ brand and have high hopes for what could be in store. Like the Amazon’s Choice L.O.L. Surprise! Car-Pool Coupe with Exclusive Doll, Surprise Pool, Dance Floor & More could be discounted in time for the shopping season and there are already little savings to be had across the range, as the Monopoly Game: L.O.L. Surprise Edition Board Game has already been reduced by £6.

While Amazon might not have the personal touch of a toy shop like Hamley’s for example, shoppers love it as they know they’ll get their packages pronto – especially with Amazon Prime membership. If you’re looking to shop on Amazon over Black Friday, whether it’s for amazing discounts on toys or other things like Black Friday toaster deals, then it’s worth signing up for a membership for the weekend. Especially as you can cancel it without any fees after 30-days!

Smyth’s Toys

In previous years, Smyth’s Toys has turned up with some brilliant Black Friday toy deals and reduced a huge number of products across the whole store. In 2019, the PonyCycle Unicorn Ride On was reduced down by £50 from £199.99 to £149.99 and no doubt brought a smile to many faces on Christmas Day! Along with this, there was £20 to be saved on the LEGO 60228 City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control Set, bringing the price to just under £60 and the same was taken off the Our Generation Food Truck, a cute toy for all the budding bakers out there. The now sold-out Rizmo Berry and Snow were also both discounted by £20 for Black Friday and there was £15 to be save on the Frozen 2 karaoke set with light show, as it was reduced to £65.

Amazon weren’t the only ones to reduce the prices on LOL Surprise! either, as the Glamper Van had £10 off. There was also a third to be saved on a whole rang of other LEGO sets across the store’s range, along with Hexbug robot toys. So we have no doubts that Smyth’s will be coming in strong with the deals this year. In 2020, we’re hoping for some cracking offers on LEGO as Smyth’s Toys have already offered a 20% discount on many of their LEGO sets leading up to Black Friday. There’s currently £7 to be saved on the LEGO 60216 City Downtown Fire Brigade Crane Truck Copter Set and the same to be saved on the LEGO 60233 City Town Donut Shop Opening Truck Toy Cars Set.

What’s more, there’s free standard delivery on all orders over £19 from Smyth’s toys if you order by 5pm and express shipping for £2.99 on all orders over £25. So whether you’re shopping for an upcoming birthday, a well-done treat or Christmas stockings, there’s plenty of reasons to hang out online at Smyth’s Toys during the Black Friday 2020 sales.

Black Friday toy deals: Hamley’s

Easily one of the most famous toy stores in the world, Hamley’s special Regent Street location and stunning collection of toys have already become an iconic site in London. But did you know that they also have some HUGE deals on toys during the Black Friday sales? So if you can’t make it in-store this year, there’s really no need to worry. This wonderland for kids’ toys has previously offered 50% off its own brand collections, including toy box staples like doll houses, juggling balls and train sets, along with 20% off their big-name toys like LEGO, Barbie and Playmobil. They even had offers on toys that weren’t available to buy elsewhere – giving shoppers a double whammy of exclusive products and amazing savings.

We reckon that Hamley’s will be a particularly great place to be this year if you’re looking for Frozen 2 toys. Their website has a whole section especially dedicated to the film, with more Elsa, Olaf and Anna themed toys that could ever be imagined! Here at GoodtoKnow, we’ve got our eyes on the Ultimate Arendelle Castle Playset for reductions over Black Friday, along with the Elsa Fashion Doll and Nokk Figure for a smaller budget. But we’ve already seen some amazing savings ahead of Hamley’s Black Friday toy deals as there’s currently up to £5 to be saved toys from the collection, including a discount on the 16-Inch Anna Soft Toy and the Frozen 2 Olaf 50cm soft toy.

At the moment, you can also get free delivery from Hamley’s if you spend over £25 and 10% off with the code MYAUTUMN10, along with the other amazing discounts currently on offer. All you need to do to snap up these bargains is to visit the Hamley’s site and take your pick of thousands of much-loved toys and brands, soon to be on offer in the Black Friday toy deals.

The Entertainer

Another famous UK toy shop, the Entertainer has kept millions of children entertained over the years with their gigantic selection of indoor and outdoor toys, perfect for playing alone or with friends and family. Naturally then, they are one of the front runners for Black Friday toy deals every year and have been known to come through with some incredible discounts and deals on the shopping weekend. In the past, they have given shoppers up to half price off Nerf guns, a third off Baby Annabel and 20% off Barbie, among other cult-brand toys.

But if you can’t wait for the big day, then you don’t have to! The Entertainer has started their Black Friday toy deals early and kicked off with some AMAZING savings. Like £40 off the Sylvanian Families Town Grand Department Store, was £79.99 and now is £39.99, and the Sylvanian Families Starry Point Lighthouse which is currently reduced by £30 down to £29.99. Disney Pixar Toy Story toys have also had some reductions and the Woody Sheriff Collection figure has been reduced to £41.99 down from £69.99. While there’s £18 off the Star Wars Scream Saber Light Saber, bring it down to just £10 and almost £7 off the Thomas and Friends Trackmaster Brendam Fish Market.

Along the deals on arts and crafts sets that have been released and up to 20% off Hot Wheels now live online, it’s set to be a fiery Black Friday sale at The Entertainer. But if you don’t like what you. buy after all and suddenly there’s two sets of the same Lego in the living room, then don’t worry! The Entertainer have a generous returns policy that means you can return your un-opened toys and games to the store via an online service, up to 28 days after purchasing.

Black Friday toy deals: Very.co.uk

In previous years, those logging online to Very over Black Friday have scored up to 33% off kids’ scooters and bikes, plus 25% classic family board games like Monopoly and Scrabble. There’s been deals on children’s dolls, toy wooden kitchens at half price and phenomenal savings on iconic brands like Sylvanian Families, as their gift sets have been known to go down to as much 70% off.

As well as classic kids’ toys, families have relied on Very.co.uk to deliver some bargains on electronic games and toys as well. Last year, the VTech Kidizoon Action Cam was half price at only £23.99 and this year, we’ve got our eye on the online retailer for more deals. In the electronic games department, we’ve already seen Very.co.uk slash the prices on VTech again this year and watched as the prices on toys from the likes of Leap Frog and Peppa Pig have been cut down by at least £10 each. So be sure to head over to their website before the Black Friday sale to clean up on early discounts and deals, before everyone else realises they’re there!

Does LEGO do Black Friday sales?

If you’ve got a child who just loves LEGO, then we have some news for you – the LEGO official store has a Black Friday sale every single year. And we bet they’re already gearing up for the end of November with some MASSIVE deals across the range.

In 2019, there was a mass saving of 30% off basically all the range! The LEGO Hogwarts Express was reduced down to just under £55, a winner for all the Potterheads out there! There were savings to be had on the LEGO Disney Train and Station, along with the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox as it was reduced to just over £100. Superhero fans got some of the best deals, as the LEGO Avengers Ultimate Quinjet was taken down to just over £52 and the Spider Mech vs Venom was discounted to £31.

All this, plus the LEGO store offer free standard delivery within 2-4 days for any orders over £50 made online or via the phone. But if you’re focusing on Lego this Black Friday then be hasty, as LEGO doesn’t tend to offer many discounts through the year.