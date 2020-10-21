We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Vintage lovers, are you looking for Cath Kidston Black Friday deals? You're in luck – the quintessentially British brand is thought to be taking part in Black Friday 2020. Here are the sort of discounts you can expect...

No doubt many of you will be looking for Cath Kidston Black Friday deals. So, credit cards at the ready! Black Friday – the shopping phenomenon from the US, which always falls on Thanksgiving weekend – is on Friday 27 November this year, with many retailers continuing sales into the weekend and Cyber Monday.

During this time, shoppers will have the opportunity to bag some Black Friday bargains from stores and brands such as Argos, Lakeland, Tesco, with discounts on everything from clothes to TVs and garden tools. Because it falls in the last week of November, Black Friday is the ideal time stock up on Christmas gifts.

The best deals go fast so if you’re shopping online set your alarm for midnight as offers go live on 27 November at 00:01. If you prefer to visit the shops, get ready for an early start as many open at 6am. Don’t forget to check what coronavirus precautions and safety measures your chosen stores will be implementing beforehand.

Cath Kidston Black Friday 2020: when is it?



It looks like Cath Kidston will be participating in Black Friday 2020. Their Black Friday sale will be at the same time as everyone else’s – November 27. If its Black Friday sale is extended we’ll let you know.

If you can’t wait until Black Friday to shop some awesome Cath Kidston deals, scroll down to see our pick of their best bargains available right now.

Why we love Cath Kidston

With its nostalgic designs and cottagecore aesthetic, Cath Kidston embodies a quintessentially British lifestyle. The brand began life in 1993, in a small shop in West London – a humble beginning for a home furnishing company that quickly developed an international following for its beautiful vintage prints and handicrafts with a modern twist.

Originally known for its signature floral prints, the brand now boasts such iconic designs as Roses, Spots, Strawberries and Cowboy, as well as the Stanley print, which is a likeness of Kidston’s Lakeland terrier. More recent prints are London People and London Icons and a bestselling collaboration with Snoopy.

Which Cath Kidston stores are closing down?

Sadly, the brand has been adversely affected by this year’s pandemic. In April 2020 it announced that its 60 UK stores would close, with the exception of wholesale and franchise businesses and some overseas outlets.

The good news is you can still shop online at CathKidston.com and at four outlets at the Ashford Designer Outlet, Bicester Village, Cheshire Oaks and the York Designer Outlet.

Best Cath Kidston Black Friday deals 2020: what to look out for in 2020

Expect discounts on a variety of products similar to the items from clothes to home furnishings.

For their Black Friday sale last year, there was up to 40% off selected items in store and online, including money off the Kingswood Rose Velvet Quilt – reduced from £145 to £101.50 – the Patchwork Double Bedding set, down to £45.50 from £65, and the Wells Rose Tea Towel Set, which had a saving of £4.50 (from £15 to £10.50).

Last year, the popular Cath Kidston Advent Calendar was reduced from £40 to £20 at Boots. Boots also sell an array of Kidston treats such as hand creams, body lotions, baths salts and soaps.

Best pre-Black Friday Cath Kidston Deals

For an early Cath Kidston Black Friday deal, head over to Amazon, which is selling the Cath Kidston 2020 dvent calendar for just £33.39 – that’s a saving of £6.61.

Take a look at these Cath Kidston items that are on sale right now. We predict there’ll be more to come on Black Friday…

Cath Kidston Mid Wild Poppies Shopper Bag: was £40, now £20 | Cath Kidston



Famous for its gorgeous bags, backpacks and shoppers in a range of eye-catching prints, we should see some big discounts on these items on Black Friday. There are a number on sale at the moment, including bestsellers like this Mid Wild Poppies Shopper Bag which is now half-price. View at Cath Kidston.

Cath Kidston Floral Zip Wallet: was £32, now £16 | Cath Kidston



Cath Kidston accessories are perfect for adding a little brightness to your day – items such as wallets, umbrellas, wash bags, scarves and face coverings are all adorned with the signature prints shoppers have come to know and love. Expect big discount across their whole range, including accessories this year. If you can’t wait, this bright red Zip Wallet will be easy to find in your bag. It’s now half-price in the pre-Black Friday sale. View at Cath Kidston.

Cath Kidston Cotton Crinkle Dress: was £85, now £42 | Cath Kidston



If you love the charm and femininity of Cath Kidston clothing, make the most of the mid-season sale and stock up on summer items for next year, such as this Cotton Crinkle Dress, which can be snapped up with a saving of £43 at the moment. There are also cardigans, shirts and raincoats for sale. View at Cath Kidston.

Cath Kidston Set of 4 Mini Stanley Mugs: was £25, now £16 | Cath Kidston



In the mid-season sale, you’ll find money off homeware items including aprons, mugs, oven gloves, tea towels, tableware, ironing board covers, storage and planters at Cath Kidston. This set of mugs with a charming London design is a perfect gift. View at Cath Kidston.

Cath Kidston Pamper Time Bag: was £25, now £16.50 | Cath Kidston



Cath Kidston’s range of toiletries includes hand cream and hand sanitisers, lip balms, lotions and soaps, as well as make-up cases and washbags. This cherry-adorned Pamper Time Bag is packed with scrubs, creams and lip balm scented with Cherry Sprig perfume. View at Cath Kidston.

Cath Kidston Kids Jacket: was £45, now £3o | Cath Kidston



A go-to for vintage-loving mums, Cath Kidston’s clothes, bags, lunch boxes and accessories for young kids and babies are quality-made and exceptionally cute. There are lots of kids clothes, bags and accessories for sale so if you can’t wait until 27 November treat your little ones to a new rucksack, pencil case or anorak while you can.

For new mums, two of Cath Kidston’s bestselling nappy bags are on sale – the Mayfield Blossom Backpack Nappy Bag is down from £75 to £52, and the Twilight Garden Tote Nappy Bag is reduced from £100 to £60, and you can expect more bargains on Black Friday. If your child needs a raincoat this adorable yellow kids jacket still has some sizes left – pay just £30 instead of £45. View at Cath Kidston.

Cath Kidston iPad Case: was £20, now £12 | Cath Kidston



Cath Kidston is the perfect place to go to treat your loved ones (or yourself). Find stylish purses, wallets, candles, cookware, lunch bags, bottles, travel cups, umbrellas, scarves and more. We say why not browse the sale for gift ideas or keep an eye on Amazon, as it often offers discounts on Cath Kidston products. Right now, this Small iPad Case in British Birds has had £8 knocked off and is now £12. View at Cath Kidston.

Is Cath Kidston doing Cyber Monday?



Cath Kidston is likely to be be participating in Black Friday 2020. So far though, it’s not yet confirmed that its sale will extend to Cyber Monday. Watch this space for updates.

