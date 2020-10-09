Best Lakeland Black Friday Deals 2020

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lakeland Black Friday deals are set to be impressive this year, especially if last year is anything to go by! Take a look at our pick of the best Lakeland deals for 2020…

Black Friday is one of the biggest days on shopping calendar – an opportunity to take advantage of amazing offers from our favourite stores. Lakeland Black Friday deals are always impressive. We’re talking top brands such as KitchenAid, Cuisinart and InstantPot as well as Lakeland’s excellent own brand. We all deserve a discount or two, and Lakeland is happy to oblige with deals on electricals, appliances, homeware and more.

If Black Friday has passed you by, let us explain. It’s a US invention that falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving Weekend – so this year it’s Friday 27 November. Some retailers slash prices in the lead-up to Black Friday, and others continue the sales into the weekend and on Cyber Monday (a period called Cyber Week). However, Black Friday is the day most retailers participate in – and it’s usually when you’ll find the most enticing sales.

Black Friday has grown over the years as consumers around the world realise they can take advantage of heavily discounted deals or grab gifts for Christmas. If you’re hitting the shops many will open at 6am, though if you’re shopping online expect to see offers from midnight.

According to statistics, there was around a 20% increase in online shoppers on Black Friday 2019, which proves how popular the day is. You often have to get in early to bag the best deals, so good luck!

Lakeland is just one of many companies participating. There are plenty more Black Friday deals in the UK for 2020 with John Lewis and Tesco being just two of the big names taking part. One-stop-shop Amazon is also having its own Amazon Prime Day sale on October 13-14. This is where Prime members can find discounts on toys and games as well as electronics, appliances and fashion.

Lakeland Black Friday 2020: when is it?



If you’re looking for kitchen appliances, gadgets, baking accessories or cleaning supplies, Lakeland is one of the best places to find great products.

Lakeland’s Black Friday reductions and discounts are available from around 27 November 2020, in all 70 Lakeland stores and online.

One of the best ways not to miss Lakeland’s Back Friday deals is to sign up to the newsletter so you’ll know about offers as they’re released. Sign up and you’ll be entered into a monthly prize draw to win a £100 Lakeland gift card!

Here are some more top tips – courtesy of Lakeland – that will help you get the most from the Black Friday discounts available. After signing up to the newsletter, do a bit of research to find items you really want, then create an account and save your favourites in your basket so if any go on sale you’ll be in the best position to but them quickly. Lastly, try to keep to a budget so you don’t suffer from buyer’s regret.

Lakeland Black Friday deals: what to look out for in 2020

This year, Lakeland is already tempting shoppers by highlighting deals and offers that will include top brands such as KitchenAid, Joseph Joseph and Morphy Richards. So if you’re in need of a new mixer, are hankering after new knives, or the kettle’s on the blink, Lakeland is the shop for you.

Remember Lakeland’s famous free Lakeland 3 Year Guarantee? It applies to all Black Friday purchases. Yes, Lakeland will replace or refund any damaged or faulty goods or purchases you’re not 100% satisfied with, within the first three years after you buy from them.

Lakeland often carries offers in store and on the website – currently, there are reductions on kitchen electricals, buy-1-get-1-half-price offers on storage bags and washing bags, and 25% off Dura crockery. These are already great deals, but you can expect even more around Black Friday.

Lakeland Black Friday kitchen appliances deals

The news isn’t quite out yet but we do know that in 2019 kitchen appliance deals included a whopping 50% off the stylish KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer with Matte Black Glass Bowl. Looking for new coffee makers or kettles? Last year, shoppers enjoyed 50% off the Lavazza Jolie Coffee Machine in Red (pictured). There was also £45 off the De’Longhi Distinta Flair 4-Slice Toaster in Prestige Blue and – for keen cooks – £40 off the Cuisinart Soup Maker Plus and £15 off the Breville Hand Mixer with HeatSoft Technology. We can expect more of the same in 2020, with discounts on top brand names throughout Lakeland – exciting stuff!

Lakeland Black Friday home appliances deals

If you’re in need of some good cleaning equipment the well-reviewed Shark Klik n Flip Smartronic Steam Pocket Mop (pictured) had £50 off last year. And now that the colder months are upon us, if you need a place indoors to dry clothes Lakeland can help with that, too. There will likely be offers on heated airers this year.

Lakeland Black Friday cookware deals

Other tempting 2019 deals included £40 off Lakeland’s gorgeous 5-Piece Copper-Coloured Non-Stick Pan Set and an impressive 50% off the Lakeland’s baking and oven tin sets, as well as deals on knives and cutlery. Smaller items were also discounted, including deals on nestable container sets and even packs of eco-friendly reusable food wrap. As your mum used to say – look after the pennies and the pounds will take care of themselves!

Lakeland Black Friday homeware deals

We love Lakeland for brilliant kitchenware, bakeware, cookware and home appliances (oh, and Christmas gifts, of course). It also sells quality home accessories. So, if you’re looking for kitchen trolleys or a handy mirror you’ll find one here. The Beurer Cosy Heated Foot Warmer, guaranteed to keep your tootsies toasty on chilly evenings, had £10 off in 2019. Currently, there’s a range of heated throws to choose from, so the chances are there’ll be deals on these winter warmers.

Is Lakeland doing Cyber Monday?



At the time of writing, Lakeland isn’t doing a Cyber Monday. However, this is subject to change so watch this space!

How much is Lakeland delivery – and how long does it take?

According to the website, delivery is currently taking 3-5 days. However, your Black Friday purchases may take a little longer to arrive if there is high demand.

Lakeland offers a free Click & Collect service at its 70 stores, and free delivery over orders of £45 or more. You can also have your goods delivered to a Hermes parcel shop for £3.50. If your order is less than £45 expect to pay a £3.50 delivery fee.

Your orders will be with you by Christmas though, so no worries there. Here’s some more information about Lakeland delivery.

Lakeland Black Friday 2020: can I return items?

One of the best things about Lakeland is its free, 3 Year Guarantee that covers all goods – including Black Friday offers. So, all returns are free for up to 3 years. This means you get your money back whether the item is damaged, faulty or even if you’re just not 100% satisfied with it. Just be sure to keep your receipt or emailed order confirmation as proof of purchase.

If you do need to return something, Lakeland suggests you call its friendly Customer Services Advisors on 015394 88100 first.