Who doesn't love a permanent sale? There are lots of great shopping outlets in the UK where you can find bargains on high-street and designer goods at stores like M&S Outlet and GAP to Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein.

Of course, summer holidays to exotic destinations around the world see shopping outlet malls crop up, but there are actually a good number right here in the UK for you to get your shopping fix.

Wherever you are in the UK, there’s an outlet centre near you – our list of the top 10 includes shopping outlets from Somerset to Scotland. So whether you need to buy things for you, your kids, your husband or your home, you’ll be able to find some great bargains all year round.

If you’re buying clothes, the range of shops will include sportswear, designer labels, casual clothing, accessories, going out clothes and more. And at many shopping outlets you’ll also be able to get electrical items, beauty products, books and toys.

As well as shops, lots of the UK shopping outlets have extras too, including free wifi, cafes and restaurants, kids play areas, an Owl Sanctuary (Festival Park, Wales), craft markets (Dalton Park Outlet Shopping Centre, Yorkshire), a cinema (The Galleria, Hatfield) and special family events. So have a look through our gallery to find the best UK shopping outlets, their opening hours, their top shops and how to get there.