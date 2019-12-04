Who doesn't love a permanent sale? There are lots of great shopping outlets in the UK where you can find bargains on high-street and designer goods at stores like M&S Outlet and GAP to Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein.
There’s nothing like a good shopping trip, and who doesn’t love a permanent sale? Well with shopping outlets that’s basically what you get.
Of course, summer holidays to exotic destinations around the world see shopping outlet malls crop up, but there are actually a good number right here in the UK for you to get your shopping fix.
There are lots of great shopping outlets in the UK where you can find bargains all the time on high street and designer goods at stores like M&S Outlet and GAP to Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein. Outlet shopping at its best!
Wherever you are in the UK, there’s an outlet centre near you – our list of the top 10 includes shopping outlets from Somerset to Scotland. So whether you need to buy things for you, your kids, your husband or your home, you’ll be able to find some great bargains all year round.
If you’re buying clothes, the range of shops will include sportswear, designer labels, casual clothing, accessories, going out clothes and more. And at many shopping outlets you’ll also be able to get electrical items, beauty products, books and toys.
As well as shops, lots of the UK shopping outlets have extras too, including free wifi, cafes and restaurants, kids play areas, an Owl Sanctuary (Festival Park, Wales), craft markets (Dalton Park Outlet Shopping Centre, Yorkshire), a cinema (The Galleria, Hatfield) and special family events. So have a look through our gallery to find the best UK shopping outlets, their opening hours, their top shops and how to get there.
Bicester Village, Oxfordshire
Where: Located in the Oxfordshire countryside, Bicester Village is an hour from London and Birmingham, just off the M40. It's easy to reach by car (with free parking) and train. The Shopping Express coach also runs daily (excluding Christmas Day) direct from London.
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday: 09:00-21:00 Sunday: 9:00-19:00
What's there? If you like designer brands, Bicester Vilage is ideal. There are over 130 boutiques with up to 60% off names like Cath Kidston, DKNY and Hugo Boss. It's not all high-end shopping, though - other stores include Clarks, Levi's and The White Company.
Extras: There's free wifi at Bicester Village along with a good variety of cafés and restaurants from Pret A Manger to Carluccio's.
More info: bicestervillage.com
The Galleria, Hatfield
Where: Hatfield is just north of London, at the top of the A1(M) between junctions 3 and 4. Parking charges start from £1.30 an hour Mon-Fri and free after 6pm, with a flat £2.50 charge on weekends and bank holidays.
Opening hours:
Monday to Friday: 10:00-20:00 Saturday: 10:00-18:00 Sunday: 11:00-17:00
What's there? The Galleria's 80 shops include household and designer brand names with up to 60% off at any time. High-end stores include French Connection, Ghost, Austin Reed and Calvin Klein Underwear while high-street brands feature the likes of TK Maxx, Superdrug, Holland & Barrett and Claire's Accessories. Also popular are the M&S Outlet and Nike Factory Store.
Extras: There are 15 restaurants and cafès at the Galleria including Burger King and Bella Italia. There's also an Odeon cinema at the shopping centre.
More info: thegalleria.co.uk
Braintree Village Outlet Shopping, Essex
Where: Located in Essex between Chelmsford and Colchester, Freeport Braintree is easy to reach via the M11 or A12. There are 1,500 free parking spaces for shoppers. A regular train runs from London Liverpool Street to Freeport Braintree Station.
Opening hours:
Monday to Friday: 10:00-18:00 (Thursday 20:00); Saturday 10:00-19:00; Sunday 10:00-17:00
What's there? Freeport Braintree is a high-street shopper's paradise with everything from Next Clearance, M&S Outlet, Nike Factory Store and GAP Outlet to trendy fashion stores such as Billabong, Ted Baker and Bench. Typically, stock is discounted between 30-80% so you should find great bargains.
Extras: There are several places to eat and drink, including Pizza Express, Burger King and Costa Coffee.
More info: freeport-braintree.com
York Designer Outlet Village
Where: The outlet is located a 10-minute drive from York's city centre, close to the interchange of the A64 and A19 and there is free parking for shoppers.
Opening hours:
Monday-Friday: 10:00-20:00 (Thursday: 09:00-22:00) Saturday: 9:00-20:00 Sunday: 10:00-18:00
What's there? Although it's a designer outlet, there's a good variety of shops including GAP Outlet, Hamleys, Next and M&S Outlet. If you like designer wear with up to 60% off, you'll be spoilt for choice from Ralph Lauren, Lacoste and Michael Kors.
Extras: Places to eat and drink include Pizza Hut, Wagamama and Ed's Easy Diner. The outlet also has a children's play area and activities at certain times such as face painters, craft workshops, magic and balloon modelling.
More info: york-designer-outlet.com
Gretna Gateway Outlet Village, Scotland
Where: Gretna Green is a minute's drive from the motorway via the Gretna exit from the M6/M74/A75. There's free parking and Gretna Green station is a short walk away too.
Opening hours:
Monday-Saturday: 09:00-18:00 Sunday: 10:00-18:00
What's there? With over 50 outlet stores, this centre has a lot of favourite high-street names such as M&S Outlet, Nike Factory Store, GAP Outlet and Sports Direct. Designer brands include Jeff Banks, Austin Reed and Polo Ralph Lauren.
Extras: There are 5 cafés at the outlet and an outdoor play area for children aged 3 to 12. There are special events at certain periods too such as Easter, Christmas and summer holiday weekends.
More info: gretnagateway.com
Swindon Designer Outlet
Where: Situated in the Cotswold and Wiltshire countryside and close to Swindon town centre, Swindon Designer Outlet is off Junction 16 of the M4 motorway or Junction 11a from the M5. Swindon train station is a 10-minute walk away.
Opening hours:
Monday to Friday: 10:00-20:00 Saturday: 9:00-19:00 Sunday: 10:00-18:00
What's there? Next, GAP Outlet, M&S Outlet, John Lewis Home Outlet and Levi's are some of the high-street names at Swindon Designer Outlet. Designer stores include L.K Bennett, Jaeger and Hugo Boss and you can save up to 60% throughout the year.
Extras: There are 10 cafés and restaurants for all budgets and tastes, including Pizza Express, Giraffe and Starbucks.
More info: swindondesigneroutlet.com
Dalton Park Outlet Shopping Centre, Yorkshire
Where: Dalton Park is located off the A19, 20 minutes south of Newcastle and half-an-hour north of Middlesbrough. Parking is free at the centre.
Opening hours:
Monday to Friday: 10:00-19:00 Saturday: 09:00-19:00 Sunday: 10.30-17:00
What's there? The biggest outlet in the region, Dalton Park offers up to 50% off high street prices. The M&S Outlet, Next Clearance, Home Bargains and Nike Clearance Store are popular stores alongside designer brands like Joseph, Radley London and the Denby Outlet. Kids and anyone with a sweet tooth will love the Cadbury Outlet as well.
Extras: There are several cafés and restaurants including Café Thorntons, Spud-u-like and Subway. There's a children's play area next to Next plus free family events and a regular food and crafts market. You can also explore the 55 acres of landscaped parkland.
More info: dalton-park.co.uk
Freeport Talke, Stoke on Trent
Where: Located near Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire, Freeport Talke is off Junction 16 from the M6. There's free car parking and it's a 10-minute drive from Stoke-on-Trent Station.
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday and bank holidays: 10:00-18:00 (Thursday 20:00)
Sunday: 11:00-17:00
What's there? There are over 40 stores from fashion to homeware with up to 60% off. Popular fashion stores include Mountain Warehouse, M&S Outlet and GAP. Homeware stores include Denby and for sports goods there's Nike Factory Store and Sports Direct.
Extras: There are cafés at the outlet but no restaurants. Kids are well catered for with the kids' play area with ball pools and climbing frame at Zennz Den, plus family events at Easter and other peak periods.
More info: freeport-talke.com
Festival Park, Wales
Where: Set in Ebbw Vale in South Wales, Festival Park is off Junction 28 from the M4, along the A467 and A4046. There are 1,000 free car parking spaces and Ebbw Vale Parkway station is one mile away.
Opening hours: Monday-Saturday: 09:30-17:30 (Thursday: 19:00) Sunday: 11:00-17:00
What's there? Clarks Factory Shopping, M&S, GAP, Sports Direct and Rugby Heaven are some of the most popular shops at Festival Park. The vast Nike Factory Store is also one of the outlet's main shops and great for bargain sportswear.
Extras: There are cafés, restaurants and plenty of children's entertainment. Festival Park is home to the UK's longest Supertubing run (you speed down a slide in a big rubber ring), South Wales' largest free kids' play castle and The Owl Sanctuary.
More info: festivalshopping.co.uk
Clarks Village, Somerset
Where: The shopping outlet is in the village of Street in Somerset. From the M5, exit Junction 23 and Street/Clarks Village is signposted along the A39. Parking costs from 80p an hour to £3 for over 4 hours.
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday: 09:00-19:00 (Thursday 20:00) Sunday: 10:00-17:00
What's there? With over 90 designer and high-street stores from M&S Outlet, Monsoon and Next Clearance to Timberland and Jaegar, this outlet has a huge variety of stores with up to 60% off. Note that Clarks Village isn't part of Clarks Shoes although there is a Clarks Factory Shopping shoe shop.
Extras: There are 8 cafés and restaurants at Clarks Village from Pastry Presto to Burger King. Kids will love the King Arthur's Castle outdoor play area with dragon slides and wooden turrets and a traditional carousel (pictured).
More info: clarksvillage.co.uk