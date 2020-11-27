We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Save on Lego sets this Black Friday, which are perfect for Christmas presents!

There’s plenty of great Lego Black Friday deals 2020 to shop this year, including offers on Star Wars and Marvel sets, as well as Technic cars building kits and Lego City play sets.

Black Friday is a great time to save on Lego, and makes for a great gift. Like always, Lego crops up a lot in this year’s top Christmas toys list. Lego is an enduringly popular toy and it always keeps the kids entertained over the festive season.

There’s plenty of great Lego Black Friday deals this year too, so you can save on those Christmas gifts the kids will love. From rally cars to Batman toys and Lego Creator kits. We’re sure you’ll find something for your little ones this festive season!

Best Lego Black Friday deals 2020:

LEGO 42109 Technic CONTROL+ App-Controlled Top Gear Rally Car £124.99 £74.99 (SAVE £50) | Amazon

Save an impressive £50 on this Top Gear inspired rally car, which can be controlled via a smartphone app. It’s sure to delight petrolheads this festive season! View Deal

LEGO DC Batman Mobile Bat Base Batcave Truck Toy £79.99 £63.99 (SAVE £16) | Amazon

Perfect for a superhero lover, this DC Batman Mobile Bat Base set has everything they need to recreate their favourite scenes from the franchise. View Deal

LEGO Trolls World Tour Poppy’s Hot Air Balloon Adventure Playset £29.99 £20.99 (SAVE £9) | Amazon

This Trolls inspired playset is a must-have for fans of the films, and features a hot air balloon and Poppy, Branch, Biggie and Mr Dinkles. View Deal

LEGO 60262 City Airport Passenger Airplane £89.99 £59.39 (SAVE £30.60) | Amazon

This toy plane set has everything your child needs to create their own epic holidays, complete with with passengers, pilot, airport and accessories. View Deal

LEGO 31108 Creator 3in1 Caravan Family Holiday Toy £74.99 £49.99 (SAVE £25) | Amazon

This 3-in-1 playset has everything they need to create a dream caravan holiday, including minifigures, accessories and camper van. View Deal

LEGO 75318 Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Baby Yoda Figure – £61.95 (SAVE £8.04) | Amazon

Fans of The Mandalorian on Disney+ will no doubt be fans of ‘The Child’ AKA ‘Baby Yoda’. The adorable cosmic figure has won legions of fans and he’s just as cute in Lego form. View Deal