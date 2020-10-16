Black Friday 2020: Where to find the best deals on car seats

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday is coming up next month, and it's the perfect time to save on essential products like car seats for your little ones. We've put together a guide for what to expect this year, and how to save on baby and toddler car seats.

Any parent knows how crucial car seats are, but they can be quite the expense if you choose to buy them full price. Thankfully though, we’re expecting some great deals on Black Friday this year, so don’t miss out!

Black Friday falls on Friday November 27th this year, so make sure you’ve got that date in your calendar so you don’t miss out on some great savings.

In the build up to the huge event, brands will begin to share deals with customers. However, it’s too soon for any of the major online stores like Amazon to reveal how much money off they will offer this year, so you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled nearer the time.

Where can we buy car seats?

In the meantime, there are some great brands you should keep an eye out for when it comes to buying car seats. Maxi-Cosi, Britax, and Joie are all well-known brands that feature in our best baby car seats round up.

These are all bestsellers across a variety of retailers, so keep some of these in mind when you’re browsing online this Black Friday. Last year, there was some huge savings on baby car seats that were well worth taking advantage of.

Black Friday deals: Where to buy the best car seats

There’s lots of car seats on the market, and they all have different features depending on requirements. Whether you want a car seat for a newborn, or one that can rotate, or even one that grows with baby, there’s lots of options out there for parents.

Amazon – Maxi-Cosi Pebble Car Seat

Last November, there was £50 off this Maxi-Cosi Pebble car seat. With an RRP of £199, shoppers were able to pick it up for just £149 over Black Friday. As an Amazon’s Choice product with an average rating of 4.5/5 from customer reviews, it’s a very popular product among parents and is suitable from birth to approximately one year.

Mamas & Papas – Joie 360 Signature Car Seat

Black Friday 2019 saw a whopping £100 taken off the original price tag for this Joie car seat. With an RRP of £299, it dropped down to £199 in this great Black Friday deal. This car seat has a 360° design so it spins forward, rearward and everywhere in between, making it so much easier to get your little one settled and secure.

