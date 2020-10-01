We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday 2020 UK deals are always worth looking out for - but when is it and who will have the best deals?

With more sales online than ever before, here’s what you need to know about when the Black Friday 2020 UK sale takes place, and who has the best deals going if you’re looking to snap up a bargain (after you’ve shopped the Amazon Prime Day deals for 2020, of course).

During a year that’s been anything but normal, knowing that Black Friday 2020 UK will go ahead has brought many of us a little slice of normality. From huge discounts on appliances, clothing, and accessories to must-have baby products, there’s no shortage of incredible offers incoming online and in stores over the next couple of months.

Black Friday is now a shopping tradition in the UK that’s seen millions of us snapping up deals every single year on big-ticket items like televisions, as well as spa breaks, hotels and smaller gifts to go under the Christmas tree. It’s a very different day from where the origins of Black Friday came from, especially now as Cyber Monday rivals Black Friday with sometimes bigger and better deals. But when exactly is Black Friday in the UK? Where did it come from? And in 2020, who will be offering the best Black Friday deals in the UK?

When is Black Friday 2020 in the UK?

This year, Black Friday is on November 27 2020 – making it the perfect date for those looking to get a head start on their Christmas shopping. Although it might look a little different this year, with more deals online than ever before, it’s still set to be a bargain-filled weekend. Especially as Cyber Monday comes straight after on November 30, with thousands of online deals to be had across many of the UK’s favourite stores.



Why do they call it Black Friday?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving in America, where stores open early and offer notoriously amazing deals, leading them to be profitable – otherwise known as being “in the black”. Although it’s a name that has lots of other historical links to it.

The term ‘Black Friday’ was first used to describe Friday September 24 1869, when the US gold market crashed and Wall Street went bankrupt. It’s more profitable connotations come from the 1950s, when police officers in Philadelphia used ‘Black Friday’ to describe the hoards of shoppers, shop-lifters, traffic jams and chaos that came into the city when the sales started after Thanksgiving. And the name has since travelled across the pond to the UK (as many things often do!).



Amazon initially brought the idea over here in 2010 and the first in-store Black Friday was surprisingly launched by Asda in 2013, where it made the national news due to the devastation left by customers as they fought each other for items in store. We’re hoping that 2020 Black Friday in the UK will be a little calmer, but it’s hard to make any promises once you’ve seen the deals…

Is Black Friday safe? How to stay safe shopping online

Shopping on Black Friday is very safe either in-store or from reputable online retailers, as security systems are in place to prevent theft and fraud. But it’s best to avoid any deals that seem too good to be true, especially from brands that you haven’t heard of before or only have an online presence.

To help you feel more comfortable shopping online safely, it’s also worth keeping your anti-virus software up to date and use strong passwords (12 characters minimum, a mix of upper and lower case letters, numbers and symbols) on all your online shopping accounts. Changing these frequently is also a good idea. As a general rule, don’t use public WIFI like that offered on public transport or in cafes to do online shopping, as these can be taken over easily.

The Money Advice Service also suggests using a credit rather than a debit card as you are offered more protection, and if possible, using a service like PayPal that doesn’t have access to your bank details. Along these lines, make sure the website you’re shopping on is secure. To check this, have a look in the left corner next to the site address on your screen. If there’s a small closed padlock sign, that means you’re good to go. Also in the site address bar, it should say “https://” with the ‘s’ standing for ‘secure’ and on some browsers, the site address bar being green will indicate it’s safe to use.

Having certain expectations of a company will also help to establish if they are to be trusted. For instance, any UK-based retailer should be able to deliver products within one week and any reputable store also has a tight returns policy, which is made available on their website. If they don’t, then there’s reason to be suspicious.

Are early Black Friday deals worth it?

Many retailers like Amazon and Currys PC World are predicted to start their sales earlier than expected and deliver great deals. But as these will unlikely match the deals given just days later in the Black Friday sale, it’s worth striking while you can and snapping up those offers. One chain already offering deals on the lead up to sale weekend include the Tesco Black Friday 2020 deals, which begins in November but already has deals on toys and games. Companies do this because of the pressure of customer demand on items, the logistics of packing and delivering all these products and the increased interest in the brand creating more opportunities for sales.

How to get the best deals on Black Friday this year

The best way to get the best deals on 2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the UK is, as always, be prepared. This means knowing where you want to buy from, being outside the store, or online when the sale starts and having a list of things you want to buy. This will also encourage you not to buy things that you don’t actually want, as all those discounts can be very tempting!

Black Friday is both online and in-stores this year. But with the COVID-19 regulations and the general uplift in online shopping, it’s thought that you should go online for the best deals this year. But there’s more to it than simply heading to the website where you want to shop. Here are some tips for getting the most out of Black Friday…

Research, make a list of the things you want to buy and stick to it: This will stop any spontaneous purchases making their way onto your receipt and save you money.

Get ready: Make accounts with the websites you want to buy from in advance and save payment details – this will help you out loads on the day.

Stay away from brands or sites that you don’t know.

Work out if it’s actually a good deal: By finding out the initial retail price of the item before you buy it, you can find out if it’s actually a bargain or has just been reduced by a couple of pounds.

Shop around: The product you want might be sold at multiple retailers, all for different prices so work out which one is selling your product the cheapest before you buy.

Still want that in-store experience? Many products you’ll be able to buy online and pick up in-store, so you can avoid the crowds on Black Friday.

When’s the best time to shop on Black Friday 2020?

On Black Friday, it’s best to get in the door (or onto the site) as soon as possible because if you’re looking for the deals, so are others. Check the website a couple of days before the big day for any Black Friday announcements, as they will often say what time their sale begins – both online and in-store. Getting in there early will give you access to the best deals before they have time to sell out.

Can return Black Friday items?

After all that hustle to get the best deals, if you decide that you want to return some Black Friday items then you absolutely can. Be sure to check with the retailer on their exact return guidelines, especially during the current health crisis as they tend to be different and offer a longer return period, but you can return or exchange items bought on Black Friday. The products will need to be in a re-sellable condition if they are not faulty. This means they have to be unused and normally with the provision of a receipt.

Who has the best Black Friday deals in the UK for 2020?

Black Friday 2020: Amazon

As the front-runners of Black Friday in the UK, Amazon are gearing up for another successful run in 2020 with their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. But instead of being just for the weekend, Amazon is running their deals for a whole week! And that’s not even including the scoops that can be had on Amazon Prime Day 2020. Last year, shoppers saved a whopping total of £40 million during the sale and experts believe that number could easily be matched or superseded in 2020.

While Amazon hasn’t released their sale yet, we can guess what’s in store based on last year. The third-generation Echo Dot was discounted by more than half in 2019 from £49.99 to £22. Another smart speaker, the Echo Show 8, was knocked down to £59.99 from £119.99. While there were discounts on other tech including Apple AirPods, Oral-B toothbrushes and LG televisions, Amazon’s deals cross all their site with last year’s top offers including cracking half-price deals on all kinds of baby products and clothes, women’s and men’s watches and kids’ toys.

Black Friday 2020: Argos

The news has already broken around some of the Argos Black Friday 2020 UK deals across technology, entertainment systems, camera, laptops and toys from the likes of Frozen, Peppa Pig and Toy Story. But if 2019’s Black Friday was anything to go by, there’s plenty more in store of us this year. Last year, the retailer knocked almost half price off top-shelf appliances like the De’Longhi Motivo Espresso Coffee Machine (our pick for Christmas) and those looking for a new vacuum cleaner certainly hit the jackpot as the Dyson V8 Animal cordless was reduced by £100 and buyers took closer to £200 off the Shark DuoClean 2 Battery HEPA cordless pet vacuum cleaner.

We love Argos over here at GoodtoKnow, not just because of the incredible Black Friday offers, but the level of quality is never compromised by the huge range of choice. Whether you’re looking for a KitchenAid standing mixer or a new DIY kit to see you through the holidays, they’ve got everything you need. Not only that, but with delivery starting at £3.95 (even for Next Day!) you can rely on them to sort you out for those last-minute Christmas presents.

Black Friday 2020: John Lewis

Last year, those looking to buy for kids really won big at the high-street retailer, John Lewis. Iconic brands like Playmobil were on sale for an awesome 30 per cent off, bringing the price of a Playmobil City Action 9372 Police Station Mega Set to under £40, and buyers took 20 percent off all Lego products. They also reduced many own brand, big-ticket toys such as scooters and doll houses, saving shoppers an average of 30 percent each time.

But those looking for televisions or household appliances certainly won’t miss out on some real jaw-dropping savings, if last year’s selection was anything to go by. In 2019, buyers online saved a minimum of £100 on Panasonic, LG and Sony Smart televisions and even had them delivered to their doors, completely for FREE, by John Lewis themselves. Dishwashers and washing machines by Neff were also reduced by a minimum of £100 and these also qualified for free delivery!

Black Friday 2020: Boots

The Boots Black Friday sale is legendary for being nothing short of a discount extravaganza! And this year, they’re having a sale like none other seen before by extending Black Friday to a whole month so that everyone, in the middle of this health crisis, has the time and capabilites to shop for themselves and loved ones whether in-store or online. Plus, they’re getting rid of all plastic gift packing in many of their products just in time for Christmas – something that no other retailer has done.

So brace yourself for these discounts as we’re expecting to see HUGE savings on gift sets, over £200 off some of the top beauty tech products and at least 15 per cent off perfumes. Last year, shoppers took £200 off the Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device and half off Clinique’s Big Genius, Little Genius gift set – meaning it came in at just £31. The Fitbit Versa Lite, the latest model last year, also was reduced by £50 and those searching for the iconic Paco Rabanne Lady Million for Women Eau de Parfum saw savings of almost 50 per cent.

We also love the fact that if you shop online, Boots offer home delivery completely for free if you spend over £30 and click-and-collect for just £1.50.

Black Friday 2020: Next

Since taking on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2017, Next have become famous for their customer antics – with people queuing from the early hours of the morning as a frequent site on the big day. But it’s no surprise really, since the retailer has previously offered a whopping 70 per cent off their items from clothing to shoes to kids’ stuff, as well as brands like adidas, Estee Lauder, Reiss and Monsoon – plus, free delivery on all UK orders.

But fans of the retailer will be over the moon to hear that Next’s brilliant homeware range, which is loved by Instagram influencers for its stunning designs and unique colours, is also included in the mammoth sale coming to stores and online in November. Previous shoppers have managed to get over well over half-price off items like mirrors, beds and curtains and saved hundreds (yep, hundreds!) of pounds on chest of drawers, sofas, chairs and footstools. Looking for a renovation in time for Christmas? You’ve definitely found the right place!

Black Friday 2020: Currys PC World

With an average of 72 orders per minute and, hilariously, enough kettles sold to make almost 50,000 cups of tea all at the same time, it goes without saying that the Currys PC World Black Friday deals are famously some of the best around. Starting on November 27, we reckon that the phenomenal deals shoppers saw last year on a whole range of tech products will be back with bang, as they’ve ALREADY told customers that deals on the Xbox One and PS4 are incoming. They’ve also said that they’ll start knocking the prices down on televisions on the lead up to Black Friday, so that customers can get a handy head start on the deals.

Last year, the Sony Bravia KD55XG8096BU 55“ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Google Assistant was one of the best deals as it was reduced from £749 to £579. Samsung televisions also saw major reductions, with their 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV taken down £150 to just under £600. And unusually, Currys also offered one particular smashing deal on an Apple product, as they reduced the Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ by £100.

Other major deals came from discounts on Dyson vacuum cleaners and heaters, ACER and HP laptops, CANON DSLR cameras (one to note for Christmas this year!) and Nespresso coffee machines.

Black Friday 2020: EE

Looking for fantastic offers on phones, SIM-only contracts and deals? Then if we take the offers that EE was handing out last year as the rule, then we’re in for a real treat in 2020. As just one example, the phone retailer helped customers save almost £300 on two of the latest Apple iPhones: the XS with 30GB of data and the XS Max with 30GB of data. As well as this, they offered huge deals on unlimited minutes and texts on older iPhone models and Huawei phones.

This year, we’re predicting that the sale will kick off a few days early and run right into December and the end of the Christmas season. So there’s plenty of time to get those quality discounts! SIM deals are also set to feature predominantly on the sale list as the network has been offering the best value data deals this year, so with sale season hitting soon, we’re expecting more of the same. We’ve also got our eye on handset sales as a frontrunner for some of the best Black Friday deals with the iPhone 12 coming out later in the year, so potentially reducing the price of the latest iPhone 11 both in stores and online.

Black Friday 2020: JD Sports

Whether you’re looking to kit yourself out for ski season or top-up your gym kit, JD Sports is bound to have what you need and on Black Friday, it’s going to be at quarter of the price! This sale kicked off early last year so keep your eyes peeled for those offers from early October as Nike, Puma and Adidas products had their prices slashed from the first few days of the month – then sold out very quickly. Men’s trainers were also over a third off, while hoodies and jackets were knocked down by a whole 40 per cent. Women’s footwear and clothing also got the sale treatment as shoppers saw prices reduced by as much as half!

Last year some of the key stand-outs in this incredible sale included Nike Air Max 270 React for just £70, while Champion hoodies went for £30. Kids saw Christmas come early as well, with their Fila trainers, hoodies and trackies discounted by 50 per cent.

If you can’t wait for the big day, then JD Sports has already got some smashing offers on cult items from 2020, like adidas Continentals for under £60, adidas Originals Gazelles at 33 per cent off and essential winter hoodies and jackets from the likes of Nike and Napapijri for under £50. As this sale is only while stocks last, we reckon you should get in there fast!

Black Friday 2020: B&M

A favourite for families across the UK, B&M has not said this year that they’re definitely taking part in Black Friday 2020. But we can only assume it’s because they want to keep all the best deals under wraps for a little while longer, as last year the retailer confirmed they would be back in 2020, “with bigger and better offers than ever before”. Last year is going to be tough act to follow, as B&M launched 11 different deals on tech including televisions and the Amazon Alexa. Families also saw great offers on some of kids’ favourite toys with up to 30 per cent savings on Lego, and discounts on LOL Surprise and Frozen toys.

Some of the best deals last year also included the Roberts Dab+ Radio down by 50 per cent, JBL wireless headphones reduced by almost 60 per cent from £69 to £29 and a Tower Air Fryer, which was discounted from £49.99 to just £29. But since the store doesn’t have an online retailer, you’ll have to prep in advance and head to the store to nab B&M’s Black Friday deals.

We have no doubt it will be worth it, as in 2019 the sale lasted a whole ten days and ran across all 600 shops around the UK.

Black Friday 2020: H&M

Whether it’s a quick nip-in after work or hours of online browsing, H&M seems to reel us all in at some point with their amazing deals and offers – especially on Black Friday. The Swedish brand is going to have huge deals and discounts both online and in stores all round the UK, as they’ve promised as much as 20 per cent off everything and an extra 10 per cent off all the sale items. And that’s not all! We’re also expecting to see a MASSIVE 70 per cent of selected dresses, bringing some of them down from £50 to £20 based on last year’s ticket items, as well as up to 70 per cent off selected suits. So whatever kind of party season we have this year, you’ll be ready to go!

But it won’t just be over the Black Friday to Cyber Monday weekend that you’ll be able to scoop these deals. If H&M does what they did last year, then customers will see the sale extended by as much as 10 days. Over the period last year, shoppers picked up much-loved items from womenswear, menswear, kids, home and the iconic Divided collection. Top bargains included a premium cotton jumper taken down from £34.99 to under £25, the Down All In One Suit down from £49.99 to £35, leather loafers down to £35 and similar deals on ankle boots we to be had.

Black Friday 2020: M&S

Although M&S like to keep quiet about their Black Friday 2020 UK sale, they do certainly have a huge range of discounts all across the store – all at the same time! Marks & Spencer won’t be serving up deals on tech products, but buyers will see amazing discounts on everything from top-quality homeware items to essential Christmas food.

Ladies…nightwear and lingerie is thought to be a stand-out this year with own brands like Rosie by Autograph set to be discounted to record-level low prices. But while you’re there, you can also stock up with reduced men’s and kids’ underwear, along with those classic M&S 100% cotton quality pyjamas as we reckon they’ll land in the Black Friday sale at the same time. There will also be deals on some of Marks & Spencer’s stunning homeware items like rugs and throws, tableware, cushions and even some serious discounts on sofas and bed-frames, ideal for those looking to do a little interior refresh for the holiday.

What stores participate in Black Friday?

Largely, most UK stores will be participating in Black Friday 2020 UK. Although, they might not reveal their intended deals until a couple of days before launch – so be sure to keep on top of their website to plan your shopping.

With so many offers out there, it can be difficult to know where to start.

With so many incredible Black Friday 2020 UK deals incoming, it’s going to be difficult to know where to start!