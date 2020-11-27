Looking to stock up on booze this Black Friday? These cocktails will see you through Christmas...
Black Friday weekend runs from 27th November to Cyber Monday on the 30th, but there’s plenty of early deals to be had!
This Black Friday there are plenty of deals on alcohol, food and gifts to be had and if you’re looking to get money off a festive cocktail, look no further than Amazon.
There are a discounts on a range of Funkin canned cocktails – all available in bulk boxes – which are perfect to see you through Christmas and the New Year.
Each can is nitro infused to deliver a creamy, cascading foam head and velvety mouthfeel. Made with real fruit, the drinks have 5% ABV. Simply serve chilled for a bar quality cocktail.
Black Friday alcohol deals – at a glance:
Funkin Pina Colada Nitro Cocktail Cans, 12 x 200 ml – Amazon | SAVE £5.95
Funkin Passion Fruit Martini Nitro Cocktail Cans, 12 x 200 ml – Amazon | SAVE £5.95
Funkin Peach Bellini Nitro Cocktail Cans, 12 x 250ml – Amazon | SAVE £5.95
Funkin Espresso Martini Nitro Cocktail Cans, 200 ml x 12 – Amazon | SAVE £5.95
Funkin Strawberry Daiquiri Nitro Cocktail Cans, 12 x 200 ml – Amazon | SAVE £5.95
Aperol Aperitvo 70cl – Amazon | SAVE £4.31
Whitley Neill Rhubarb & Ginger gin – Amazon | SAVE £6
Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut NV Gift Box – Amazon | SAVE £10.50
Funkin Pina Colada Nitro Cocktail Cans
Amazon – (£18.00 | SAVE £5.95)
Funkin Pina Colada Nitro Can consists of A blend of Rum, Pineapple and Coconut infused with Nitrogen to deliver a creamy, cascading foam head and velvety mouthfeel.
Ingredients: Water, pineapple juice concentrate, coconut water, sugar, creambase (MILK), rum, lemon juice concentrate, natural flavourings, stabiliser (pectin), preservative (potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate).
Funkin Passion Fruit Martini Nitro Cocktail Cans
Amazon – (£18.00 | SAVE £5.95)
The Nitro Passion Fruit Martini ready to drink cocktail serves up all the vibrant flavour and velvety-smooth texture of a cocktail crafted at the bar. Chill, rotate, then crack open to infuse with nitrogen to create a silky bar-quality cocktail you can enjoy straight from the can.
Funkin Peach Bellini Nitro Cocktail Cans
Amazon – (£18.00 | SAVE £5.95)
Peach Bellini Nitro Cocktail Can, 12 x 250 milliliters. Funkin Peach Bellini is a mix of sweetened peach juice with crisp sparkling white wine to form a Peach Bellini Cocktail.
Funkin Espresso Martini Nitro Cocktail Cans
Amazon – (£18.00 | SAVE £5.95)
Enjoy a blend of cold brew coffee, a hint of vanilla and premium vodka. Simply refrigerate, open, pour and drink responsibly.
Funkin Strawberry Daiquiri Nitro Cocktail Cans
Amazon – (£18.00 | SAVE £5.95)
Funkin Strawberry Daiquiri Nitro Can consist of A blend of Rum, Strawberry and Lime Juice, infused with Nitrogen to deliver a creamy, cascading foam head and velvety mouthfeel.