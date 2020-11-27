We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking to stock up on booze this Black Friday? These cocktails will see you through Christmas...

Black Friday weekend runs from 27th November to Cyber Monday on the 30th, but there’s plenty of early deals to be had!

This Black Friday there are plenty of deals on alcohol, food and gifts to be had and if you’re looking to get money off a festive cocktail, look no further than Amazon.

There are a discounts on a range of Funkin canned cocktails – all available in bulk boxes – which are perfect to see you through Christmas and the New Year.

Each can is nitro infused to deliver a creamy, cascading foam head and velvety mouthfeel. Made with real fruit, the drinks have 5% ABV. Simply serve chilled for a bar quality cocktail.

Black Friday alcohol deals – at a glance:

Funkin Strawberry Daiquiri Nitro Can consist of A blend of Rum, Strawberry and Lime Juice, infused with Nitrogen to deliver a creamy, cascading foam head and velvety mouthfeel.