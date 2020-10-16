We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday blender deals and discounts make it the perfect opportunity to invest in one of the most versatile pieces of equipment for your kitchen.

Soup recipes? Sorted. Breakfast smoothie? Simple. Sauces for pasta? Say no more.

Every kitchen needs a blender but the best ones usually come with a significant price tag to match. That’s where the Black Friday sales come in.

Black Friday blender deals mean that sometimes you can get as much as 50% big name brands. Snagging top of the range products for half the price.

We’ve found all the places you could get the best Black Friday blender deals in 2020, so you can plan your purchases now.

We will also have a round up of the best blender deals when Black Friday kicks off on Friday 27 November. So make sure to favourite this page and check back in then to browse the best offers, deals and discounts.

Where can you find the best Black Friday blender deals in 2020?

As in previous years, you can expect blender brands like Vitamix, NutriBullet, Ninja and more to all be discounted in the Black Friday sale.

In the UK, these kitchen products are sold in stores and online by shops such as Argos, Amazon and Lakeland.

All of these brands are good places to find the best Black Friday blender deals in 2020 and will be offering amazing discounts again this year. This is good news when some blenders can cost upwards of £500. So anything to make them more affordable is a plus.

Last year, Currys PC World also offered fantastic savings on blenders by Russell Hobbs. The Russell Hobbs Retro Blender was discounted a full 50%. A remarkable saving on a blender that is both stylish and does the job.

Black Friday deals only run for a limited time so be sure to check out the discounts being offered by each store from blenders to juicers and more:

Which is the best blender to buy in the UK?

Vitamix and Nutribullet are two of the most well-known brands not just in the UK but worldwide.

These blenders have a great reputation for a reason. They are all top of their class when it comes to power, speed and top-spec features.

Blenders of this quality aren’t cheap. Most Vitamix blenders cost upwards of £300. The popular Vitamix® E310 Explorian Blender retails for £349. Whereas the top of the range Vitamix A3500i Ascent Series Blender is an whopping £675.

The great thing about Vitamix blenders is they all come with at least a 5 year guarantee attached. More expensive models at the top of the range are usually sold with a 10 year guarantee included – as these are kitchen products built to really last.

Similar to Vitamix is the brand Blendtec. These blenders, much like Vitamix, are known for their long shelf life and being able to blend just about anything. So you get power and durability for the price you pay.

The best selling Blendtec Classic 575 High Speed Blender is currently sold on Amazon for £399. With a 2.2l jug and enough power to blend anything without habing to chop it first this product is both powerful and efficient. Keep an eye out for Amazon’s Black Friday deals on this one.

KitchenAid and Smeg also make some of the best blenders on sale in the UK.

The KitchenAid Artisan K400 blender (£279.99 from John Lewis) has been described as “the mother of all blenders” and is loved by users for both it’s sleek look and design as well as its ability to blend almost anything you want.

KitchenAid products also come with either a 3 or 5 year guarantee. This means you can purchase the product safe in the knowledge that it’s meant to be built to last.

Smeg is another brand known for its style as well as its substance. The Smeg BLF01PBUK blender is one of the best mid-range food processors on the market and can be bought from John Lewis for £160.

There will likely be great deals on Smeg, KitchenAid and Vitamix blenders during Black Friday. So, check back here for all the best discounts during the day.

What is the best affordable blender?

Finding an affordable blender depends on whether you want a food processor that can “do it all” or a slightly simpler design.

Ninja blenders might not have the same power as a Vitamix, but they will still efficiently blend the ingredients you need for a smoothie or shake without issue.

Plus, they are one of the more affordable blenders on the market with prices starting around £49.99.

One of the best Ninja Blenders is the Ninja HB150UK. You can buy the Ninja HB150UK blender and soup maker from Amazon for £127.41. However, keep an eye out for those Black Friday deals that could mean you can get it even cheaper.

Another great affordable blender brand is the Sage The Boss To Go. At £129.99 from Lakeland, it’s pricier than the cheaper Ninja models but significantly cheaper than the top-end blenders out there. Plus, it can still mix up a good fruit smoothie or breakfast shake and comes with a cup for drinks on the move.

Some of the most affordable blenders in the UK are also the ones that aren’t attached to big-name brands.

The likes of Beko and Tefal both sell good blenders for about £30 or £40. These models may not have the same high-tech features or blending power of the most expensive models but you can still make a variety of recipes with them. Think everything from homemade nut butter to shakes and sauces.

The Tefal BL82AD40 PerfectMix+ Tritan blender is a great model and can be bought from Argos normally for around £99. As Argos is known for offering great Black Friday deals, you can bet that this model will probably be cheaper during their sale. So, stay tuned!