A coffee machine is a must-have kitchen gadget for any caffeine fiend and there’s so many generous discounts on Nespresso and Nescafé thanks to Black Friday weekend.

While it may seem like splashing out on a coffee machine is a pricey treat, the Black Friday savings extravaganza means they’re rather affordable and pretty hard to resist.

If you’ve been hankering after a Nespresso and Nescafé coffee machine for a while, it’s time to wake up and smell those unmissable deals!

Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Plus

This whopping £107 saving is downright incredible and should not be missed if you’ve been after a Nespresso machine for a while.

Comptible with the Nespresso Vertuo range of pods, there’s so many coffee roasts and flavours to indulge in with this gadget.

There’s also a 1.2 litre water tank, so you can make loads of cups of your favourite drink before you need to head to the tap to refill.

Nespresso by Magimix Inissia Coffee Machine

There’s £30 off Nespresso by Magimix Inissia machines today, thanks to the Black Friday sale at Currys PC World.

The sleek and nifty caffeine creator whips up hot beverages quick as a flash and is compatible with the huge range of Nespresso coffee pods.

It’s available in red, black and white too – so it can look gorgeous on your countertop!

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Coffee Machine



If Nescafé coffee is your drink of choice, you can save £25 when you buy the Dulce Gusto XS Coffee Machine now.

This compact, easy to clean machine whips up fresh coffee in an instant with both hot and cold functions. Iced latte anyone?

It costs just £44.99 on Amazon now instead of its usual price tag of £69.99.

Happy sipping!