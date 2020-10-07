We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the launch of Disney+ earlier this year, it’s no surprise that we’re over the moon to see Black Friday Disney deals on the horizon for the big sales weekend in November.

Major retailers are all slashing the prices for their Black Friday Disney deals and they’ve focused on some of the much-loved characters for the discounts, from the likes of Frozen, Star Wars and Marvel. But don’t worry, there’s plenty on offer for classic Disney fans too!

With Amazon Prime Day 2020 also approaching, there’s no end of deal days in the next couple of months! We’ve already seen what could be the best Argos Black Friday deals ever, slowly being released on the run up to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Along with Argos, we’re expecting big things from the Tesco Black Friday 2020 sale. If previous years’ discounts are anything to go by, we’ll definitely be in luck as the supermarket slashed prices on a huge range of LEGO Disney sets, like the Stars Wars pod for under £30, which saved shoppers over 30 percent off the full price.

As Disney is one of the most popular brands in the world, it’s no surprise that everyone from the Disney Store themselves to Amazon are getting ready to reduce their selection of Disney toys and products in the Black Friday sales. But it’s not only the toys that will be reduced this year, as we’re expecting to see deals on the Disney+ subscription.

So before the sales kick off and you wonder which has better discounts, Black Friday or Cyber Monday, take a look at these Black Friday Disney deals…

Black Friday Disney deals: Where can you find the best ones in 2020?

The Entertainer (The Toy Shop)

Last year, the Entertainer started their Black Friday sales a little earlier than we’re expecting them to this year – on November 22. Although they’ve yet to confirm whether they’re in for the deals this year, but their post from 2019 is still up and running so we’re expecting them to announce deals in the coming weeks.

And the reason why we’re excited for The Entertainer’s Black Friday Disney deals is because of some of the phenomenal discounts that were to be had last year. Along with 80 percent off across the store, The Entertainer reduced loads of their Disney toys and games, rivalling the Amazon Prime Day toys and games sale.

This could have seen the Ravensburger Frozen 2 100 piece puzzle reduced to as little as £2.25 and the Frozen 2 sticker machine down from £25 to £6.75 at the most. For Star Wars fans, the 75 percent off Disney deals would see AMAZING offers on big-ticket toys like the LEGO Star Wars Yoda down from £89.99 to less than £23 and the LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan Hut would be taken down to under £7. With these unmissable savings, we know where we’ll be on Black Friday…

We’re also expecting to see free delivery on orders over £40 and hundreds of kids’ favourite toys, all ready to go for Christmas, for under £10.

But if you can’t wait to shop, then luckily you don’t have to! The Entertainer, also known as The Toy Shop, currently are offering 50 percent off their Marvel range and already have great deals on the Disney range, like this Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Fancy Dress Set with Hair Braid for just £12.

Smyth’s Toys

In the lead up to Christmas, families flock to Smyth’s during to sales to get all the Black Friday Disney deals as the store is famous for knocking down prices to just a couple of pounds.

Last year, lucky shoppers saw bargains of up to 25 percent off in the Black Friday deals at Smyth’s with serious money to be saved on building toys like Lego, ride-ons for little ones, Frozen dolls and so much more! There was also £5 to be saved if customers spent at least £50 in store and £10 if they spent more than £100 – which trust us, after you see these amazing bargains.

Down from £159.99 to £127.99, the Disney Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle was one of the top picks in the Smyth’s Black Friday Disney deals, especially as it came with 14 accessories and towers at an impressive five feet tall. The Toy Story Push ‘N’ Talk Forky toy was also reduced from £29.99 to just under £25. There were also some good offerings for babies, with the Disney Baby Finding Nemo Sea of Activities Baby Jumper discounted by £10.

In the lead up to the Frozen 2 movie release in November last year, Smyth’s also reduced prices on their old models of toys so now the film is a year old, we’re expecting similar things to happen to the latest range of Frozen 2 toys.

Just like The Entertainer though, if you can’t wait for Smyth’s wonderful Black Friday Disney deals then you don’t have to! The site is already offering shoppers a decent 20 percent off LEGO sets.

Disney Store

There are some that say if you want the best deals, you need to go straight to the horse’s mouth. Well, they may be right if the Black Friday Disney deals that the Disney store has are anything to go by! Already this year the Disney Store have announced that they’re gearing up for the Black Friday sales, writing on their website, “Exclusive offers on selected toys, dolls, soft toys and more, in our Black Friday weekend sales starting on Friday 27th November.”

So what can we expect from the Disney Store this Black Friday sale? We can only go with what their offers were in previous years unfortunately, as they have yet to spill the beans on the ones for this year. But with an average saving of 50 percent across all toys and other products, we reckon there will be a lot to look forward to.

The Winnie the Pooh tea set, the perfect unique gift for Disney lovers for Christmas, was reduced from £75 to £37.50. While for kids, the Lotso and Pua Large Soft toy was discounted by 50 percent, LEGO The Hulkbuster Smash Up was reduced from £29.99 to under £24 and if were in the market for something a little different, then you could have snapped up the Mickey Mouse Small Rolling Luggage for £84 – down from £105.

Kids’ pyjamas were also included in the sale, many parents were relieved to find out. Our favourites were the Disney Princess Pyjamas for Kids, down from £12 to £9. But that wasn’t the only reason families were resting easy during the Disney Store black friday sale, as there was (and still is) free delivery on orders over £50 and Click& Collect for less than £3.

Very.co.uk

Very has always been the underdog for Black Friday Disney deals but year after year, they’ve smashed it out of the park as shoppers have historically saved up to a third on all toys, kids’ Disney scooters and bikes, along with 25 per cent off Disney board games and other products.

This year, we’re looking forward to see some awesome deals with Frozen toys and costumes, toys from Disney’s Cars films, Toy Story and Dumbo. So Disney fans certainly won’t be missing out on the top offers from Very.co.uk this year either!

The online retailer also offers some of the best delivery deals around, with free click and collect services across Collect+ stores and free on orders over £30 for delivery at Post Offices. If that’s not quick enough for you though, if you order by 7pm on Sunday through to Friday, your order can often be picked up the following day. Willing to wait a bit? Standard delivery costs £3.99 and nominated day delivery costs just under £5 – although it has to be ordered up to eight days in advance.

Black Friday Disney deals: What are the best toys for girls?

Frozen 2 tends to be the most loved theme of Disney toys for girls over the last couple of years, since the first movie came out in 2013. Retailers like Amazon, Argos and Tesco have since jumped on the bandwagon and sold out of their Frozen toys multiple times. But this Black Friday, we’re in luck as they’ve all stocked up again over the year and are ready to go with top tier discounts next month.

It’s 2020, so as we know, boys and girls are free to play with whatever toys like they like the look of. So if you’ve got a child who just adores Olaf or can’t get enough of Elsa’s lushious locks, then check out these fabulous Frozen Disney toys…

Disney Frozen 2 Follow-Me Friend Plush Olaf

VIEW HERE

Disney Frozen 2 Elsa’s Enchanted Ice Vanity

VIEW HERE

LEGO 41167 Disney Frozen II Arendelle Castle Village

VIEW HERE

Black Friday Disney deals: What are the best toys for boys?

Star Wars, Marvel and Cars toys come up trumps for boys in Black Friday Disney deals across retailers like Amazon, Argos, Hamleys and Very.co.uk. Mums have long-since praised these stores for their huge range of choice and selection for all kids, fitting to every budget under the sun and great for filling Christmas stockings.

Boys and girls can play with whatever toys like they (and they will, as any parent knows) and there’s no difference between the boys that love Frozen 2 and the girls that love Star Wars! So if your little one adores the adventures of Luke Skywalker or looks up to the heroes of Marvel, then you can scoop some cracking deals on Disney toys for kids. While they’ve not yet hit the Black Friday sales, we’re expecting big things later on in November when the deals begin – so keep an eye on this page!

LEGO 75268 Star Wars 4+ Snowspeeder Playset

VIEW HERE

Iron Man Headquarters Playskool Heroes Marvel Super Hero Adventures

VIEW HERE

Disney Pixar Cars Piston Cup Racing Garage

VIEW HERE

Black Friday Disney deals: Where to buy the best soft toys

Disney soft toys are some of the most popular types sold across the world but the retailers that stock most of them are Amazon (we could have guessed!), Asda, Argos, Tesco, Hamleys and the Disney Store (of course).

We love this customisable Disney Store Stitch Cuddleez Large Soft Toy from the film Lilo and Stitch, which will undoubtedly be one of the cuddly toys featured in the Disney store Black Friday sale. Along with this classic Disney Store Winnie the Pooh Medium Soft Toy – perfect for the vintage Disney fans out there!

Amazon has Disney soft toys for sale for slightly cheaper, like this Official Disney Rapunzel Tangled The Series 18cm Pascal Soft Plush Toy for under £15 and cute Hallmark Star Wars Chewbacca Itty Bitty for £8.

With so many soft Disney toys for sale, we’re so excited to get our hands on the best Black Friday Disney deals out there next month. Christmas shopping here we come!

Black Friday Disney deals: Disney+ deals for the UK

For the first time, this Black Friday will include deals on the much-loved Disney Plus streaming service which saw subscribers skyrocket in lockdown. But we’re convinced that there will be plenty of deals to entice new customers into the fold, as the discounts have already hit the American market in advance of Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

We’re looking forward to seeing £10 off subscriptions on Black Friday, which would bring the price down to £49.99 – the cost that Disney customers got when they pre-ordered the annual subscription earlier in the year. But it’s also worth looking out for Disney+ deals on mobile networks as an add-on, as O2 has already confirmed that they’ll be offering 12 months free Disney+ with some of their plans.