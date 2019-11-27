Black Friday 2019: You can nab a Dyson vacuum for £100 less with this Argos deal

Black Friday is nearly here, but Argos has gotten some of its deals in early, including a pair of Dyson vacuum cleaners.





Argos are offering big savings on TWO Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaners

Deal includes the Dyson V8 Animal model, perfect for collecting stubborn pet hairs

Like it or loathe it, but Black Friday is creeping up on your calendar.

Whether you love the American shopping holiday now adopted by us Brits, we all need a good vacuum cleaner in our lives.

And Dyson, the brand behind the Supersonic hairdryer that everyone wants, produces some of the most sought-after floor cleaners, whether you have carpet, hardwood or tile.

And we’ve heard that Argos has jumped to the front of the Black Friday queue.

They’ve released a couple of great vacuum deals ahead of the big day. Check them out.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Have you ever been hoovering away, minding your own business, when suddenly you’re stopped in your tracks by a stupidly short cable?

Vacuums with low-length leads have always been a problem in the past. Especially when you’re moving around tight corners. Even worse, if you have pets and young children who’re likely to get tripped up by it.

Maybe you’ve not moved over to a cordless vacuum because the price has put you off.

Lucky for you, as Argos has knocked £100 off Dyson’s V7 Motorhead cleaner.

The V7 lets you clean the awkward spaces in your house without being pulled back by its cord.

It runs on a rechargeable battery that gives you 30 minutes of powerful cleaning, so you won’t miss a spot.

Buy now: Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, was £299, NOW £199, Argos

And if you need to clean your car or a hard-to-reach spot, the V7 can go handheld.

It converts to one in seconds so you don’t have to take your car to the cleaners.

And with savings you’re making you can splash out one of those little tree air fresheners. So your car will smell as clean as it now looks.

Dyson V8 Animal Complete Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Anyone who lives with pets, whether it’s a dog, cat, guinea pig or goldfish (OK, scratch goldfish), will know that they can shed a LOT of hair.

Generic hoovers sometimes struggle to pick up all pet hair. And if you own carpet sometimes it’s on so tightly you’re convinced it’s glued down.

But Dyson’s vacuum for pet hair is so good they’ve named it especially after what it’s made for – the V8 Animal.

With a direct-drive cleaner head, the V8 is a perfect match for anyone with furry felines or messy pooches.

This is down to its specially made bristles, which ensures a deep clean that gets into the root of any carpet.

The V8 is so effective, that Dyson itself claims that it offers 150 per cent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Animal.

Not only does it provide a deep clean, the V8 is great for those with allergies.

The vacuum’s engine helps target allergens and even cleans the air surrounding it, making it easier for you to breathe.

And if you allow your pets all around your house, the V8 offers up to 40 minutes of usage from a full charge. This means you can do more than a clean sweep of the house without an annoying cord following behind you.