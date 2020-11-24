We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There are amazing ghd styler discounts to be had this Black Friday.

Black Friday takes place on 27th November, but there’s plenty of early deals to be had!

When it come to hair straighteners, you can’t do any better than ghds, and now is the time to grab yourself a bargain. LookFanastic has pulled it out the bag with its Black Friday deals on ghd stylers. Right now, the ghd Gold Styler straighteners are reduced from £149 to £119.

Black Friday ghd deals – at a glance:

ghd Gold Styler straighteners

The best-selling hair gadget boasts five star reviews, a 25-second heat up time and a sleek rounded barrel design.

The dual-zone technology comprises two new generation heat sensors that regulate and control the optimal temperature of 185°C evenly from root to tip. Featuring smooth, contoured floating plates that effortlessly glide through the hair for a frizz-free finish.

Meanwhile, the ghd Original Styler has had a price cut too – costing just £87.20 instead of £109 right now.

ghd Original Styler straighteners

The classic straightener is an essential in any beauty lover’s hair stash and promises versatile and snag-free styling, letting you achieve straight locks, perfect curls or waves without catching or tugging at the hair.

They’re super safe too and switch off automatically if they’re not used for 30 minutes.

ghd Helios™ Professional Hair Dryer

The ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer is also reduced! The salon-worthy dryer is usually priced at £159 but costs £143 in honour of Black Friday.

Fitted with a bespoke contoured nozzle that expels controlled and concentrated heat for precision styling, this impressive hairdryer offers variable power and temperature controls, including an option to drench your hair in cool air as well as hot.