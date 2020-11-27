Black Friday Harry Potter Lego deals: Save big on this Hedwig set

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After Harry Potter LEGO sets this Black Friday? You're in the right place.



Black Friday takes place on 27th November, but there’s plenty of early deals to be had!

Family favourite LEGO always goes down a treat at Christmas – whether you know someone who is a collectors of the plastic brick construction sets or an avid Harry Potter fan, this LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig set will keep you occupied for hours.

It was last years top Black Friday deal with one sold every three seconds so you’d better not delay, if you want to bring the magical personality and elegant movement of Hedwig, the celebrated snowy owl from the Harry Potter movies, to life.

The offer runs online from 27th of November until 1st of December.

The collectible LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig set offers a rewarding building experience and looks magnificent on show.

Black Friday LEGO deals – at a glance:

LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig

This buildable Hedwig the owl with ‘flying’ wings has a wingspan of over 13” (34cm), and you can see from above its 630-piece brick-build model shows Hedwig in flight, delivering an important letter.

But the magic doesn’t stop there. Once the build is complete, a turn of a handle causes the jointed wings to move gracefully up and down.

And the collectible model stands on a sturdy base with a detachable LEGO Harry Potter mini-figure and another, smaller, Hedwig the owl toy with wings spread open.

These collectible Harry Potter toys make great Christmas or birthday gifts. If you’re looking for a cool gift or popular buildable model for kids or Harry Potter fans of any age, the range of LEGO Harry Potter toys are sure to provide endless magical pleasure.

And forget hunting around for batteries – as this model doesn’t need any. The moving wings are powered purely by a hand-turned mechanism at the rear of the toy.

And clear step-by-step building instructions ensures that there’s no tears over not being able to finish it but adult supervision is recommended as the toy contains small parts.