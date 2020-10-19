We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kid-friendly tablets are a great way to keep children entertained, and Black Friday is a great opportunity to save money on portable tablets that they can use at home, in the car, and wherever else!

With Black Friday coming up, keep an eye out for some great savings on kid-friendly tablets. Since there’s ongoing restrictions due to coronavirus, you might want to treat your children to keep them entertained as they’re spending more time at home.

There’s plenty of great kids tablets on the market, with many having in-built features specifically designed for children. If you need help navigating the often confusing world of tablets, why not check out our best tablets for kids 2020 guide?

Our guide should give you an overview of the best options out there, and who they’re suitable for, so it’s worth making a note of them to see if they pop up in the upcoming Black Friday sale.

Retailers haven’t yet confirmed which deals they’ll have this year, but we can make some predictions based on last year’s Black Friday savings.

Which kids tablets were on sale last Black Friday?

Last year, there was some huge savings on kids tablets so hopefully you’ll be able to bag a bargain again this year. One of the biggest deals in 2019 was on this Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablet, which was reduced from £100 to just £54,99.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

VIEW AT AMAZON

Available in blue, pink and purple, this great kids tablet comes with a kid-proof case, full parental controls, and a 2-year worry free guarantee if it breaks. It also includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which has thousands of popular apps, games, videos, books and Audible audiobooks, including content from Disney, Nickelodeon and Sesame Street. So they’ll be entertained for hours!

This was the biggest kids tablet deal from last year, so if you’re looking for huge savings, this Amazon tablet could be the one for you.

LeapPad Ultra

VIEW AT AMAZON

With an RRP of £89.99, this LeapPad ultra dropped to £74.99 at Amazon. It might be reduced in price again this year, so keep your eyes peeled!

This learning tablet has a large high-res screen and 800+ apps and games to keep your little ones entertained. It’s great for children under seven and has plenty of educational content to keep them occupied and learning at the same time. It’s even got Wi-Fi capabilities and a kid-friendly web to keep them safe. What’s not to love?

Why choose a kid-friendly tablet?

Tablets are a staple for many people, but some parents are uncomfortable buying their little ones an adult-version of an iPad, Amazon Fire tablet, or similar. Not only are they fragile and can be broken easily, but it’s harder to have parental control and see what your kids are looking at.

Many brands offer tablets especially for kids, which come with games, entertainment and more that’s age-appropriate and gives parents peace of mind when their children are browsing the web or using apps.