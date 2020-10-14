We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday Nutribullet deals are your annual chance to buy one of the world's best blenders for as cheap as possible. Argos and Currys both ran great discounts on the Nurtibullet during Black Friday last year, so we'll be keeping an eye on those stores again for 2020.

Amazon is also known for running good Nutribullet deals in the UK, but with Amazon Prime Day fast approaching, the internet’s largest online shop may choose to offer better deals to Prime customers this year instead.

Here is where you can find the best Black Friday Nutribullet deals in the 2020 sale:

Who has the cheapest Black Friday Nutribullet deal 2020?

This year Black Friday falls on November 27 and we’re expecting lots of great deals on Nutribullets to be offered.

Last year, Argos slashed the price of the best-selling NutriBullet 600, offering customers £20 off the normal price.

Amazon and Currys also offered amazing discounts on Nutribullets, as did JD Williams and Home Essentials, too.

Black Friday deals only run for a limited time. So, be sure to check out the discounts being offered by each store:

Which is the best Nutribullet to buy?

When buying a Nutribullet online – especially if you’re shopping for Black Friday Nutribullet deals – make sure you know exactly which model you are looking for.

While everyone knows Nutribullet as a brand is a reliable and efficient product, there are five different models in the range.

These models have different abilities and price tags to match. The products range from the original Nutribullet 600 right up to the most expensive model in the range – the Nutribullet Balance (£149.99 at Amazon).

The NutriBullet Rx is generally considered one of the best all round models in the range. As well as making superb smoothie quickly and easily, the food processor can also make soup from scratch in just 7 minutes. It’s also one of the larger models, meaning it’s got a good blending capacity and can make several portions at once.

One of the most powerful and technologically advanced NutriBullets to date, you can normally pick up the NutriBullet RX for around £119 on Amazon. However, stay tuned for the Black Friday Nutribullet deals when this model will likely be cheaper.

If you want a cheaper model, the most affordable Nutribullets in the range are the Nutribullet 600 and Nutribullet 900 (£79.99, Argos). These are still great food processors and blenders, but are half the price of the RX.

What is the difference between the Nutribullet 600 and 900?

The primary difference between these two blenders is all in the name. The Nutribullet 900 is much more powerful than the Nutribullet 600. The 900 has a 900-watt motor powering it – whereas the 600 has just a 600-watt motor.

The more powerful your Nutribullet, the easier it will be to blend up all kinds of fruit and veg without having to chop and prep them much before.

The Nutribullet 900 also comes with more kit than the 600. With the 900 you also get a flip top lid – allowing you to drink from your Nutribullet cup on the go – as well as the reusable solid lid.

Both Nutribullet models come with two cups in two different sizes. However, the cups that come with the 900 are larger.

So with the 600 you get a ‘tall cup’ and a ‘short cup’. But with the 900 you get the ‘tall cup’ and a ‘oversized cup’ too. This means you can blend up more fruit and veg in one go.

The size, power and accessories that the 900 comes with compared to the 600 explains why the 900 is priced at around £20 more expensive than the 600.

However, if you’re shopping for Black Friday Nutribullet deals, you may well be able to snag a Nutirbullet 900 for the price of the 600. Bargain!