These adorable Christmas pet costumes are absolute must-haves!

Black Friday weekend runs from 27th November to Cyber Monday on the 30th.

Looking for Christmas costumes for your pet? This Black Friday, there’s some great offers to get you and your furry friends into the festive spirit. These cute, funny costumes are perfect for Instagram worthy memories over the Christmas season.

Thanks to Wowcher, your four legged friends will be stylish and cosy over the Christmas holidays, and will definitely put a smile on your family’s faces!

Scroll down to see what’s on offer…

Dog Christmas Outfit – 5 Sizes

Available in sizes S, M, L, XL & 2XL, this fun festive outfit features Santa Claus on the top as well as a hood with reindeer ears. It looks like Santa is riding your dog, which is sure to raise some laughs this festive season!

Pet Christmas Costume – 4 Sizes

Dress your pet as Santa Claus this festive season, and the man himself will be sure to stop by your house with plenty of presents! Available in sizes S, M, L, XL, this outfit will fit most breeds so everyone can enjoy the fun!

Both of these costumes are discounted until December, so there’s time to get your hands on one or both if you’d prefer. You can buy multiples with this deal too, but there’s only a limited amount available.

