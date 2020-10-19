Black Friday 2020: Where to get the best deals on trampolines

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Trampolines are a great addition to any family garden, and encourages kids to play and get active outside. This Black Friday, we're anticipating some great deals on trampolines...

Black Friday deals are just around the corner, so if you want to treat the family to a trampoline, wait for the sales to ensure you get one at the best possible price! Popular retailers haven’t yet announced what their Black Friday offerings will be, but we can make some predictions based on last year.

There’s some great trampolines on the market, and there’s a chance these will drop in price by the time Black Friday rolls around. If you have no idea where to start, check out our best trampolines for kids 2020 guide.

There’s also a few things to consider when buying a trampoline. From safety requirements to weight limits, here’s everything you need to know before you add one to your basket.

But if you are ready to get a trampoline, scroll down for our predictions on which ones will be reduced in price this Black Friday.

Which trampolines will be available this Black Friday?

We don’t know exactly which trampolines will be available as yet, but we can make some predictions based on some bestsellers across online retailers. Check back for more updates when we know exactly which trampolines are available!

Sportspower 8ft Outdoor Kids Trampoline with Enclosure

This Argos trampoline has over 1,000 reviews and is a bestselling product on their site. It currently retails at £100, but there’s a chance it could drop in price for Black Friday. With a safety net and a bright orange colour, it’s a great addition to your garden and is sure to keep children entertained.

ZERO GRAVITY High Spec Trampoline with Safety Enclosure Netting and Ladder

As an Amazon Choice product, this trampoline is very popular and comes in a variety of different sizes; 6ft, 8ft, 10ft, 12ft and 14ft. With a safety net and a quick release feature, this trampoline can be taken down in minutes, which is handy if you don’t have the space to keep it up in the garden all the time.