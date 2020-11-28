We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday weekend is in full swing and there are great deals to be had on UGG slippers and boots across the web.

When it comes to cosy footwear, UGG is the best you can get – and there’s brilliant discounts to be snapped up right now.

Known for toasty sheepskin insides and mega comfy fit, UGG slippers and boots are a Christmas sell out every year.

UGG Scuffette II Slippers

In a range of colour ways and UGG’s iconic logo subtly etched into the side, this Amazon offering a perfect buy for those looking to treat their loved ones to cosiness this festive period.

We doubt they’ll stay in stock for long though, so snap them up if you’re after them!

You can save on UGG boots too at Schuh right now, with a big discount on the Classic Short ii boots.

UGG Classic Short ii Boots

You can save £40 on the UGG Classic Short ii boots in Dark Grey now.

Perfect for chilly winter walking and keeping your feet cosy while working from home, this 2020-friendly shoe is a fab Christmas gift purchase.

UGG Classic Mini ii Boots

These super sweet ankle height UGGs are the perfect subtle winter-warmer.

Great for styling with just about any outfit thanks to their plain black colour way and understated shape, these are a pair of cold weather boots that will see plenty of wear to make them worth the cash.