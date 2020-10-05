Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which one has better discounts?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the retail weekend of the year fast approaching, the debate of Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday has been reignited. So which one really offers the best discounts?



Just like how many of us aren’t aware of the origin of Black Friday, how Black Friday works vs. Cyber Monday is not something shoppers tend to know much about. Every year, these huge sales start and we’re overcome with some of the best bargains of the year, without much thinking about whether one of the shopping days is better than the other for different stores and on different types of products.

Where Black Friday was once traditionally an in-store event, designed to help big retailers get the most out of the lead-up to Christmas, it’s now become almost as much of an online affair as a physical one. Especially in 2020, where things are looking a little bit different. Everywhere from Boots to Tesco and beyond are looking to take the majority of their customers online for Black Friday 2020 deals to better stick to social distancing guidelines, while making sure that everyone gets the discounts and bargains they want. In the previous years, these have included hundreds of pounds off Samsung televisions in the Argos Black Friday sale and major reductions on clothes at John Lewis.

Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What’s the difference?

Aside from Black Friday being traditionally in store and Cyber Monday taking place online, there is another major difference between the two days. Normally, larger electronics, Apple products and big-ticket appliances are discounted on Black Friday, whereas smaller appliances and clothes are more likely to be reduced on Cyber Monday. But it’s certainly not an exact science and with more deals set to feature across stores in 2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, there’s bound to be hoards of deals throughout the whole weekend. Some sales start even earlier, like the Amazon Prime Day which actually takes place on October 13 and 14 this year, and others continue well into December.

Research from Awin.com can also contribute to the debate of Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday. Their statistics suggest that people spend more on Black Friday, rather than Cyber Monday. In 2019, there was a growth in commission (which roughly translates to sales) on Black Friday by 25 percent compared to the previous year, but the increase on Cyber Monday was just 13 percent. Surprisingly, however, the biggest growth in sales in 2019 actually came from days outside of the big shopping weekend. For example on Thursday before Black Friday, sales increased by 38 percent and on the Wednesday, by 47 percent! Awin reckons this means that the focus on shopping over the sales period is moving earlier in the month than ever before.

The same research also suggests that more people are shopping on Black Friday than Cyber Monday, with just over 40 percent of sales tracked by Awin occuring over the Black Friday weekend in 2019, compared to just 21.7 percent on Cyber Monday. While under 50 percent of sales occurring on Black Friday might not sound like a lot, in the 24 hours of last year’s Black Friday alone, there were 24 sales per second which adds up to more than two million sales in total.

Are Cyber Monday deals the same as Black Friday?

The discounted items might change between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with larger items set to be reduced on the first day of the sales and smaller items including clothes normally discounted on the Monday, how much money you can save tends to be similar on both days. Especially on technology and electronics. These deals from the likes of the John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, and the Amazon Black Friday sale tend to be almost identical.

As the managing director of Gekko, Daniel Todaro tells GoodtoKnow, “No, neither is better than the other, however, what it offers is an opportunity for physical retail to capitalise on a 24hr sales bonanza and those who trade solely online, the opportunity to do the same 48 hours later. Retailers with an omnichannel approach (a physical and online presence) are able to capitalise twice on the opportunity, offering different offers on each event.”

For those looking to swoop in on the best discounts and Black Friday reductions, Daniel says, “Be prepared. Go to store knowing what you want and don’t procrastinate as Black Friday offers are limited and only for that day. Stock will be limited and if it doesn’t sell out, the price will immediately go back up again ready for the Christmas sales. On Cyber Monday, check out items online creating your basket ready to refresh on the day and check out, if it’s a price you’re prepared to pay. Again, don’t procrastinate, these products will also be limited in quantity and priced to sell out.”

For more great deals, it’s also worth checking out the Amazon Prime Day which happens in October. While we reckon the online shopping giant will have some incredible bargains on technology over the early sale period, we already know that there are some fantastic deals on Amazon toys and games coming our way.

Is Cyber Monday or Black Friday better for clothes?

In 2019, almost 50 percent more shops discounted their clothes on Cyber Monday compared to Black Friday and similar rates were seen on shoes as well. So while it’s not an exact science, we do reckon that if you’re in the market for a new wardrobe, you really need to scout around on Cyber Monday. But with deals flying off the shelves over the whole weekend, if you see your perfect winter coat or ideal pair of trainers on Black Friday then be sure to snap up the deal while it’s hot, as it’s unlikely to be reduced again the following week.

Daniel has over 20 years in the industry and currently works alongside brands like John Lewis, Currys PC Word and Google. He says this is because,”For all retailers, it’s the blow out they need to sell through existing ranges but more importantly, purge themselves of old stock that’s gone a bit stale. Don’t forget it’s a sale and by their nature, they are intended to clear the way for the next season of new and exciting products. However this year, a year like no other, we may find that the impact of the pandemic may create more bargains than normally available”.

Is Black Friday better for electronics?

Since the Black Friday sales began, electronics have been a huge feature and are famously deeply discounted in places like Argos and John Lewis. But in recent years, as Cyber Monday has started to become more and more popular, there have been some fantastic deals on electronics from the Friday, right up until the Monday and in many years, beyond into December. So when it comes down to the debate of Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday, there’s a few things to think about…

Last year at Amazon, shoppers saw products like the Echo Dot reduced by half on both days but deals on cameras came up big especially after the weekend. For instance, the Olympus PEN E-PL9 16 MP Compact System Camera with Electric Zoom was reduced from a huge £579.99 to £379 on Cyber Monday, but the discount was less on Black Friday. Elsewhere, Apple products were also a huge feature of Cyber Monday as stores like Currys PC World discounted items like Apply AirPods and the latest model of iPad by as much as £50.

As much as the bargains might come flying in on Black Friday, it seems that they are equally up for grabs on Cyber Monday, with reductions on larger items coming in first and then deals on smaller products arriving afterward. But as our expert says, it’s rarely a done deal so it’s best to be quick when you see the deals that you want as they’re not likely to be available for long.

Is Cyber Monday only online?

The name speaks for itself; Cyber Monday is a strictly online sale and the deals that you might find in shops on Black Friday are not guaranteed to stretch over the weekend.

‘Cyber Monday’ is a phrase created by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman from the US National Retail Federation and Shop.org back in 2005, to try and move some retail offers online when the world wide web was still in its early years. At the beginning, it was designed to help smaller retailers compete with the big companies, but as expected, larger chains cottoned on quickly and jumped on the bandwagon.

But Cyber Monday still continues to be a major online affair for retailers who don’t have a store presence, as one of two days a year that they can expect customers to know they’ll be offering some real worthwhile deals.