Black Friday weekend is here and we have an incredible wine mega deal you can't miss.

With Christmas on the way, stocking up the wine stash is an important job for those who enjoy a glass or two over the festive period.

And if you’re serious about saving when it comes to your booze, we have some mind blowing deals for you.

Wine retailer Laithwaite’s is offering some whopping wine mega deals in honour of Black Friday and they’re rather impressive.

Black Friday Red Wine Mega Deal with Free Magnum and Crystal Tumblers

Vino lovers can snap up 12 of Laithwaite’s best selling reds for just £95.88 – which works out at just £7.99 per bottle, saving you £43. Plus, there’s no delivery charge!

If that wasn’t enough, you’ll get a huge Magnum of Pillastro (normally £22) and two gorgeous Dartington Crystal wine tumblers (normally £15) completely free when you indulge in this discount. Yep, you heard us right!

Black Friday White Wine Mega Deal with Free Magnum and Crystal Tumblers

It’s not just red fans who get to enjoy this deal, the same incredible offer applies on a smashing array of Sauvignons – nabbing you a Magnum of ultra-fresh New Zealand star Duck ‘n’ Pheasant, which is normally £27!

Free crystal tumblers too and no delivery charge. Get in!

Black Friday Mix Wine Mega Deal with Two Free Bottles of Black Stump and Crystal Tumblers

Yep, there’s a selection of reds and whites in this deal as well.

This time you’ll get two free bottles of Black Stump, equating to a Magnum of wine.

This deal is, quite literally, unmissable because it won’t be sticking around… So get purchasing and happy sipping!