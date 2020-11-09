We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M is selling a very special Christmas bauble that will help you remember lost loved ones this festive period.

Christmas time is drawing ever-nearer. With the news that the John Lewis Christmas Advert is on the way and McDonald’s launching its 2020 festive menu is coming, Brits everywhere are starting to feel festive.

But for many, annual yuletide joy is not the same without family and friends who are no longer with them.

Thankfully, B&M is offering something very sentimental as part of its festive stock this year and it’s warming the hearts of loyal shoppers.

The money-saving superstore has sparked huge sales with its Love Heart Locket bauble for a very special reason – the Christmas ornament can be used to hold the ashes of passed away loved ones.

Since the £2 decoration was released at the end of last month, B&M have sold thousands of pieces, with customers heading to social media to share their love for the affordable way of remembering someone over the Christmas period.

The decoration is designed as a locket, perfect for holding keepsakes or surprises – but many have been hunting down the item to put loved ones ashes in it, so they can feel closer to them throughout the festive season.

Praising the special product, one sentimental shopper posted online, ‘Thank you to the person that posted the other day about these ornaments to put ashes in… got one for each close member of my family and put a little card with a message on each one.’

Hundreds of people have shared the £2 bauble on social media, with many revealing their own pictures of the much-loved locket, one post on received over 700 comments and 4,600 reactions.

One user commented, ‘It’s a beautiful idea for beautiful Angels‘, while another said, ‘Aww that’s a lovely idea and beautiful ornament’.