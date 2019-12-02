The temperature is plummeting lately, and us humans aren’t the only ones affected by the cold weather. But thanks to B&M, you can keep your furry friends warm and cosy this festive season.

B&M has a range of dog cardigans that are absolutely adorable, and come in a range of sizes so they’re suitable for a wide range of breeds. Big dogs deserve warm cardigans too!

The product description online reads, ‘Keep your dog wrapped up warm and looking stylish in this Cardigan. Ideal for wearing on long walks.’

The cardigan is available in three different styles. Pink and red chequered, blue and black chequered, and a simple cream design.

Each of cardigan designs are buttoned and resemble the kind of cardigans you might find for humans. After all, if they’re good enough for us, then they’re good enough for our pets too.

Whilst you’re able to browse the collection online, unfortunately they’re only available to buy in-store.

If you want to wrap your dog up warm this season, you’ll have to brave the cold, go outside, and pick up one yourself. We’re sure your dog will thank you for it!

To find your nearest store, you can use the retailer’s handy store locator.

If you need further temptations to head to your local B&M store, the discount retailer are offering plenty to get you excited for the festive season.

To help finish off your Christmas decorating, you can buy personalised stockings at B&M that are perfect for little presents.

Or, if you’re in need of some serious TLC this winter, their bath relaxation rack has enough room for a tablet or book and a glass of wine. What more do you want?

Products like these seem to fly off the shelves, so get there quick if you want to take advantage of any.

Will you be heading to B&M for these adorable dog cardigans? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!