B&M holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Brits.

The bargain superstores are jam packed with every essential under the sun plus amazing things we never knew we even needed – and it’s the ultimate one stop shop for anyone after some unbelievable deals.

There’s everything from 2020’s most sought after toys, homeware, foodie treats and bargain booze to DIY must-haves, Mrs Hinch approved cleaning products and so much more within the four walls of your local B&M.

And now something seriously exciting has been launched just in time for Christmas and it’s sure to leave any loyal B&M fan utterly thrilled.

After years of requests from keen shoppers, B&M has finally launched gift cards!

Now you can grace a loved one’s Christmas stocking with a ticket to a B&M spending spree on you – all you have to do is head into a B&M store (don’t worry , they’re staying open during lockdown), pick up a gift card and that’s Christmas shopping for your bargain obsessed pal or relative sorted.

B&M shared news of the wonderful release on Instagram, leaving commenters delighted.

The announcement read, ‘* 😍 You asked, we listened – Exciting B&M News 😍* We’ve got the perfect gift in stores NOW – #Giftcards🎉!‘

‘6 unique designs to choose from – you can load up your B&M giftcard and spend to your hearts content. It’s the ideal #Christmas gift 🎁!‘

Reacting to the launch, fans who’ve been waiting for B&M gift cards to drop for yonks shared their joy.

‘Finallyyyyy yesssss! 🙌👏💜,’ one wrote.

‘Every birthday and Christmas sorted forever 🤣,’ another added.

‘I wouldn’t be disappointed is someone got me one of these 😂,’ a third agreed, while a fourth chipped in to add, ‘I’ll have this for Xmas present no problem !!! I love B&M😅.’

This comes after B&M left customers breathing a sigh of release with the confirmation it’s set to stay open through England’s second national coronavirus lockdown.

‘B&M was proud to serve our communities and we will be doing so again. Our colleagues are working tirelessly to make sure you can get all of the items you need.

‘So there’s no need to panic buy – our warehouses are full and we are working super hard to keep stock flowing into stores,’ the brand confirmed in a statement.