Boden is offering a huge baby clothes sale – with up to 60% off!

If you're looking for new baby clothes, Boden has a huge sale on at the moment, which up to 60 per cent off some adorable items.

We all know baby clothes can get pricey, especially when babies grow as quickly as they do! But Boden’s new sale is here to help you save on some adorable pieces.

Whether you want rompers, swimwear, hats or shoes, there’s plenty of savings to enjoy across their baby range.

Or if you’re looking for other baby essentials, we also have buying guides for bestselling cots and bestselling car seats.

Here’s our picks for the best baby Boden savings in their current sale…

Baby clothing for girls

Ruffle Appliqué Swimsuit – Boto Pink Ducks (60% off)



This adorable polka dot swimsuit features a duck and rainbow design, and is available in sizes 6-12 months, 12-18 months, and 18 – 24 months. It features a frilly peplum detail on the back, and is machine washable.

The design is also available in sizes 2-3 years and 3-4 years, if you’re shopping for a toddler.

Flutter Appliqué Dress – Provence Dusty Pink (30% off)



Boden’s vintage style baby dress is super cute, with a delicate embroidery of bunnies and flowers. It’s perfect for spring time and any Easter celebrations, and is currently a bargain at only £24.50. The dress comes with matching pink knickers too.

It’s available in sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months and two bigger sizes of 2-3 years and 3-4 years.

Woven Bonnet – Pink Flowerbed (60% off)



Is there anything cuter than a baby bonnet? But they’re not just cute, they’re practical, and protect baby’s sensitive skin and eyes from the sun. This one is a classic floral print that is perfect for the spring and summer months when the sun is most prominent.

The bonnet is available in sizes 0-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-24 months and 2-4 years.

Cosy Cardigan – Boto Pink (40% off)



If you’re preparing for autumn, you’ll definitely want to stock up on cardigans to keep your little one warm in the chilly weather. Boden’s cosy cardigan is a great choice for both style and comfort.

This adorable pink cardi is available in a range of sizes; 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2-3 years and 3-4 years.

Supersoft Leather Shoes – College Navy (50% off)



Shoes can be expensive, and it seems our children always seem to grow out of them very fast. But Boden’s cute sheep-print leather shoes are half price at just £13, and worth picking up if your child needs some new ones.

They’re available in sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, and 12-18 months.

Nostalgic Smocked Romper – Ivory (6o% off)



Boden’s affordable romper is fully lined, super comfy, and has plenty of wiggle room for restless babies! It’s also got a raised dobby dot fabric which makes babies even more pleasant to cuddle. What’s not to love?

This romper is available in sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months, and 18-24 months.

Baby clothing for boys

Smart Jersey Body – College Navy/White (30% off)

This polo style onesie has a cute navy style design, and ribbed collar with a contrast colour on the underside for a smart-looking baby! It’s got poppers down the from too, making it easier to change nappies.

It’s available in sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months and 2-3 years.

Patch Knees Trousers – Sky Blue (60% off)



These adorable trousers have a star patch knee, and are crawl-friendly as your little one starts to get on the move. Not only are they stylish, they’re also just £8 in the Boden sale so worth grabbing!

They’re available in sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2-3 years, and 3-4 years.

Novelty Towelling Throw-On – Deep Sea Blue Monster (50% off)



Heading to the beach? Why not pick up an adorable towelling throw-on to keep your little ones warm and dry on the seafront. The design is a cartoonish monster with teeth on the hood, which makes it like a costume and throw-on all in one!

This is available in sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2-3 years, and 3-4 years.

Cropped Woven Dungarees – Mid Chambray (30% off)

These dungarees are an essential because they actually grow with baby! Not literally of course, they have adjustable straps so they’ll last for years to come. They also have an elasticated back waistband and a button opening at the sides, making it easy to dress your child.

They’re available in sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2-3 years, and 3-4 years.

Embroidered Woven Shromper – Ticking Embroidered Croc (30% off)



This adorable shirt and romper combo features a crocodile print and a collar to keep your child looking smart and stylish! Better yet, it’s got gusset poppers to make changing fuss-free.

It’s available in sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, 12-18 months, and 18-24 months.