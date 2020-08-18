If you're looking to stock up on some great Boots beauty buys, you should definitely take advantage of their £10 Tuesday deals.
Every week, Boots is offering brand new £10 Tuesday deals to help you save across your favourite brands.
If it’s beauty buys you’re after, scroll down to see some of this week’s great offerings.
Everything can be ordered online, so you can enjoy great savings with the click of a button.
Whether you’re looking for a new cleanser, primer, or brushes, here’s our picks for this week.
Too Faced Hangover Wash Away the Day Cleanser 125ml
This gentle foaming deep clean cleanser is packed with lime peel, apple extracts and soothing ginger root to help you face the day or wash away late nights.
It's got a pore-purifying formula to draw out impurities, removing all traces of makeup and excess oil that might still be on your face. Hyaluronic acid helps to rebalance and hydrate the skin, giving you a boost when you need it most.
To use, simply squeeze a small amount onto your hands and massage onto damp face. Then, rinse thoroughly with water.
Price: £10 (was £20)
No7 Instant Illusions Airbrush Away Primer 30ml
Boots' own No7 primer is designed for days when you want flawless looking skin and perfect makeup application.
The hypo-allergenic formula is designed to prime the skin for 'airbrushed' looking skin.
he primer puts wrinkles into soft focus, and pores and fine lines seem to disappear, leaving your skin perfectly smooth and even all day.
To use, smooth over moisturised skin paying special attention to any visible signs of ageing.
Price: £10 (was £16.50)
No7 Instant Illusions Wrinkle Filler 30ml
This No7 wrinkle filler creates an instant illusion that leaves skin looking smoother, radiant and more youthful. It's got a light, soft formula that's not too heavy on the skin either.
For best results, Boots recommends applying after moisturiser or foundation, as the final step of your daily skincare routine.
To apply, use the applicator directly on the line or the wrinkle, then tap gently to smooth away excess product.
Price: £10 (was £17)
No7 Serum Activating Pads
No7's Serum Activating Pads gently exfoliates to remove dead skin cells, revealling brighter, radiant, younger looking skin. Fine lines and wrinkles appear smoothed, and the skin is prepped for serum application.
They're enriched with Glycolic Acid Glow Complex, containing both AHAs and PHAs, to gently exfoliate skin and remove dead skin cells.
Use these pads nightly after cleansing, applying one pad to the face in circular motions. Don't rinse away, instead let the liquid absorb into your skin.
Price: £10 (was £23)
No7 Core Collection Brush Set
Boots' edit of their favourite brushes has everything you need for flawless makeup application. The set contains four different brushes.
For just £10 you'll get a foundation, concealer, eye colour and blusher brush, which will help you create easy everyday looks wherever you're going.
This one is a serious bargain too, saving you £20, so if you need new brushes look no further than this great deal!
Price: £10 (was £30)