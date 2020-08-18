We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're looking to stock up on some great Boots beauty buys, you should definitely take advantage of their £10 Tuesday deals.

Every week, Boots is offering brand new £10 Tuesday deals to help you save across your favourite brands.

If it’s beauty buys you’re after, scroll down to see some of this week’s great offerings.

Everything can be ordered online, so you can enjoy great savings with the click of a button.

Whether you’re looking for a new cleanser, primer, or brushes, here’s our picks for this week.