With temperatures soaring across the country, it's important to pack sun protection if you're spending time outdoors.



And if you’re looking for family-friendly sun protection, Boots is selling an essential pack which contains five important lotions for spending time in the sunshine.

Even though some holidays have been cancelled this year, the UK is still expected to see high temperatures and lots of sun, so it’s good to be prepared!

Thankfully, Boots has launched their £10 Tuesday deals to help you save money on essential products.

Boots’ Soltan Essentials Family Pack contains four 200ml bottles and one 50ml, designed to protect and moisturise skin.

The RRP for this sun protection pack is £22, so you’ll save £12 if you buy it today only.

The pack includes SPF 15, SPF 30, and SP 50+ if you rely on a higher level of sun protection. The 50+ lotion is also ideal for children.

There’s also a face lotion and some aftersun, to help you cool down and care for your skin after fun in the sun.

All sun protection products are non-greasy, water resistant, easily absorbed, and helps to protect against short term and long term skin damage.

The aftersun helps protect against dry skin and peeling, leaves skin soft and smooth, and provides intensive hydration.

If you’ve got pets, it’s also important to ensure they’re protected against sun damage too.

For further advice, take a look at our guide on how to protect your pet from sun damage during the heat wave.

Boots is offering £10 Tuesday deals which change each week, so keep checking back for more updates!