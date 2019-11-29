It’s nearly December - which means advent is almost upon us.

Boots has announced half price discounts on selected advent calendars.

There are deals on Yankee Candle, Disney and Cath Kidston advent calendars.

This is one of our Black Friday deals.

We have been inundated with different types of advent calendars over the past few weeks, but one retailer is offering significant discounts for Black Friday.

We’ve picked out three of our favourites so you can snap them up before 1 December.

The first is the Yankee Candle calendar, which was £24.99 but has now been reduced to £12.49 – thanks to Black Friday. That’s a saving of £12.50.

SHOP NOW: Yankee Advent Calendar, Boots, £12.49



Every door has a different scented tea light behind it, with a Votive Candle on 24 December.

A selection of seasonal scents make up the calendar including Christmas Magic, Cinnamon Stick, Christmas Cookie, Crackling Wood Fire, Snowflake Cookie, Icy Blue Spruce, Winter Wonder and The Perfect Tree.

Each tea light has six hours worth of fragrance and the larger candle has 15.

Next up is the Cath Kidston Christmas Advent Calendar – which has been reduced from £40 to £20.

SHOP NOW: Cath Kidston Advent Calendar, Boots, £20

The beauty calendar has a variety of treats behind the doors, such as hand creams, cuticle creams, body lotions, cleansing body scrubs, scented soaps, bath fizzers and lip balms.

Finally, the Disney Ladies Ankle Socks Advent Calendar has been reduced from £30 to £20 – which means you save £10.

SHOP NOW: Disney Advent Calendar, Boots, £20

The calendar features 12 packs of socks with different Disney characters on each pair.

Tinkerbell, Minnie Mouse and Belle are a few characters who make an appearance.

According to the Boots website, the socks will fit sizes 4-8.

Of course, there are reductions on different calendars too, so if you’re looking to buy one for yourself or a loved one – be sure to check them out.