Boots’ best-selling beauty product is in the sale right now

Boots has a fantastic deal on it's most popular skincare product right now.

The high street cosmetics store took the beauty world by storm when its very own brand No7 released its first ever line of retinol products.

And the No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate was a huge hit, breaking Boots records with the biggest wait list for a single product in its history, with almost 100 thousand keen skincare fanatics joining the virtual queue to get their hands on it.

Since the powerhouse product’s launch, it’s received stacks of five star reviews, with hordes of consumers raving over No7’s long awaited retinol release.

What does retinol do?

Retinol is a skincare ingredient derived from vitamin A and is one of the best in the business when it comes to its anti-aging qualities.

The powerful stuff promotes skin cell turnover and collagen production, reducing fine lines, helping skin to glow and is proven to revamp the appearance of skin and defy aging with continued use.

Naturally, No7’s creation using the iconic skincare ingredient attracted loads of attention and made it a best-seller.

Currently you can buy it online on the Boots website for plenty less than its usual price, with it retailing at £25 instead of £34.

It’s a no brainer buy thanks to its reduced price tag and rave reviews.

‘I have been using this for almost 4 months now and the results are amazing. I have not experienced any problems using this and now use every night. My skin has got a glow and the skin is plumper. Wrinkles disappearing. Really happy with this,’ one happy user penned on the Boots website.

‘So I’ve been using this product for a few weeks now and I can already see a massive difference. My skin feels so much firmer, tighter and brighter. Would definitely recommend,’ agreed another, branding it ‘AMAZING‘.

‘This is an amazing product. My skin looks dramatically improved and much younger,’ added a third.