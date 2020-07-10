Boots is offering half price discounts on loads of kids clothes right now

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Boots has reduced the price of loads of kids clothes, toys and essentials for its summer sale.

The high street retailer known for stocking make-up, medicine and toiletries also sells plenty of super cute baby and children’s clothes that are super affordable.

And right now you can snap up some seriously great deals on things for your little ones.

Loads of adorable pieces of clothing are half their original price including comfy jumpers, joggers and T-shirts – perfect for letting your kid run wild in.

READ MORE: Adorable kids outfits that you and your little ones will love

There’s also bits for babies and toddlers like this Mini Club 2 Piece Set and the Mini Club All in One and Bib Set.

SHOP NOW: Boots Kids Summer Sale

Meanwhile, you could save £4 on the utterly adorable Mini Club Pinny Set With Tights and the Mini Club Denim Dungaree set to keep your brood looking seriously smart.

With holidays back on the cards this year, the Boots kids sale is a fantastic opportunity to stock up on swimwear too.

Sun safe swimming sets are the ideal outfits for kids who love the water and they’re all half price right now, costing £6 instead of £12. Bargains!

If you’re after essentials, you can save £3 on 1008 Huggies Pure Baby Wipes.

It’s just £12 for a box of 18 packets of wipes, meaning you can save some pennies on nappy changing time.

They’re made from skin loving natural fibres, are fragrance free and are made with 99% pure water – so they’re perfect for your baby’s sensitive skin.