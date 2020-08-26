Boots is having a huge half price sale on designer fragrances

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A bottle of gorgeous fragrance is the perfect gift to give to a loved one at any time of the year.

Whether it’s a birthday, a special celebration or you just want to treat someone (or yourself), a stunning scent is a timeless choice when it comes to presents – and Boots is here to help you nab a great deal.

The high street cosmetics retailer is currently hosting a huge sale on designer fragrances, with up to 50% off loads of scent favourites.

With big name brands like Burberry, Calvin Klein, YSL, Gucci and Tom Ford included in the reduced selection, there’s never been a better time to revamp your perfume stash or give friends and family the gift of a gorgeous scent.

You can save a whopping £37 on Burberry’s Touch for Women Eau de Parfum. It has a clean and fresh scent with fruity and floral touches.

A gorgeous scent with an insane saving. Plus, you can get the coordinating Burberry Touch for Men Eau de Toilette for £30 off.

Michael Kors Sexy Ruby claims to be a ‘modern chypre scent that sparkles with sensuality’. With notes of raspberry, rose petals and jasmine, this is certainly one for the lady in your life. Save a huge £35 when you buy it now.

Ralph Lauren Woman Eau de Parfum is a floral and woody scent that oozes luxury from the luxe golden bottle right down to the perfume itself. Perfect for giving a gift with a touch of class. You can save £35 if you buy it from Boots right now.

Calvin Klein’s CK IN2U Woman Eau de Toilette is a young, fresh and flirty fragrance with fruity notes of grapefruit, orchid and amber. It’s a classic among Calvin Klein fans and has tonnes of rave reviews over the years. You can save £25 when you buy it now from Boots.

There are so many more fantastic fragrance deals to check out in the Boots up to 50% off sale. Take a browse on the website to find yourself the perfect perfume bargain!