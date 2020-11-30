We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking to treat the little ones in your life to an early Christmas gift? You're in the right place!

Cyber Monday has arrived and there are plenty of deals to be had!

Find huge savings with Tesco, Disney, Ikea, Pandora, Argos

Big discounts on KitchenAids, Nutribullet, toy deals and baby deals including car seats.

With Christmas just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to get ahead of the game with your present-buying. There are still substantial savings to be had this Cyber Monday, so if you know where to look, you might even be able to bag the perfect present for a fraction of the price.

If you’re looking for a gift for the little ones in you’re life, then Build-a-Bear has long been a firm favourite. And with a 40% discount on a selection of Build-A-Bear’s best-loved cuddly animals, they’re well worth a look.

Snow Magical Glisten

This stunning reindeer toy, Snow Magical Glisten, is sure to delight young ones this Christmas! With sparkling fur, antlers and hooves with a colourful pattern of snowflakes, she’s the perfect winter addition to a child’s toybox.

Glisten also comes with her very own name medallion that children will treasure. And if that’s not quite special enough, you can make Snow Magical Glisten that bit more stylish by dressing her in the outfits and accessories of your choice.

Snow Sparkle Leopard

This adorable snow leopard toy has speckled fur and sparkly paw pads. It’s the perfect choice of companion for a cosy night in on the sofa after a day playing outside in the cold.

Children can also personalise Snow Sparkle Leopard with its own outfits and accessories, making it even more unique.

Disney Frozen 2 Anna Inspired Bear

Everyone loves a bit of Frozen! So this Disney Frozen 2 Anna Inspired Bear is sure to be a hit with children, with it’s sparkly purple fur and paw pads.

You can also add Disney Frozen 2 outfits and accessories to make this bear even more ready to face a winter wonderland.

Everlasting Teddy

And if classic toys take your fancy, this cosy brown bear cannot be left on the shelf. Its fuzzy fur is warm and soft and it can even be personalised.

You can purchase outfits and personalise it with its own sounds and scents. Before long, you’ll have a Build-A-Bear gift a child will never forget!