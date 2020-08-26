We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Staycation really has become one of 2020’s biggest buzz words.

With the coronavirus pandemic meaning that jetting off abroad for the usual summer getaways is off the cards for many Brits, spending some time away in the UK has become the next best option – for good reason.

The UK is home to dozens of stunning tourist spots and budget hotel chain Travelodge wants to help us to get to them.

Travelodge has slashed the price of over one million rooms, giving customers the chance to stay in the 580 chain hotels across the UK for less than £30.

The slashed prices apply to stays until the end of the year too, so it’s a great time to book in a last minute end-of-summer escape or a wintery UK getaway.

Rest assured, Travelodge are making sure to keep guests and staff safe with their ramped up hygiene measures and social distancing methods, too.

Nights in the Edinburgh Central Waterloo Place Travelodge are priced at as little as £29.99 right now while you can nab a stay at the Brighton Travelodge for £42.99 on selected dates.

If historical and picturesque cities are up your street, you can visit Canterbury and pay a £29.99 price tag for a Travelodge stay or opt for a night in Bath for as little as £34.99.

If you’re hoping to head to London for a night in the capital, you’ll even find stays priced from a seriously affordable £45.

Of course, certain dates offer lower prices, so we recommend having a good look around the Travelodge website for the best deal possible.

Travelodge has even shared some tips on how to pay the least for a stay at one of their hotels, explaining that you should avoid booking through third party sites and opt for stays between Sunday and Thursday, when stays are the lowest in price.