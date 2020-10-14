We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Halloween is coming up, and Amazon has a great selection of children's costumes to help your little ones celebrate in style this season.

With Halloween right around the corner, why not treat your little ones to an adorable and fun costume? For a limited time, Amazon has slashed prices across a variety of costumes to help you prepare for any parties or celebrations. From pirates to adorable tiger rompers, there’s lots of cute choices this year, and we’re sure your little ones will steal the show this Halloween!

COOKY.D Unisex Winter Hooded Romper Jumpsuit

These COOKY.D baby rompers feature a variety of cute animal designs like a cow, owl, tiger, panda or fox. They’re made with a breathable material and natural thermal qualities to keep them warm and cosy. Whatever the occasion, we’re sure your baby will look absolutely adorable in this!

Right now these rompers are reduced from £16.99 to £13.59, saving you 20%.

Unisex Baby Dinosaur Dragon Onesie

This fun onesie is both comfortable and adorable, and is an easy way to get babies dressed up for Halloween! It has a zipper in the front and an attached hood with dinosaur sculpted eyes and snout. It’s long sleeved too, meaning baby will stay nice and warm in the colder autumnal months.

This onesie is also available in pink dinosaur, or a fox or cow if you’d prefer. Right now it’s 24% off at Amazon, reduced from £20.98 to £15.98.