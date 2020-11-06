We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching and cosy-lovers everywhere are ready to light up their Christmas Yankee Candles.

If you’re yet to stock up your candle stash with Yankee’s iconic Christmas releases then now is the time, because Boots is offering an unmissable deal.

The high street retailer is selling small, medium and large Yankee Candle jars as well as some gorgeous festive Yankee Candle gift sets on a 3 for 2 deal.

This means you can add famous yuletide Yankee scents like Christmas Cookie, Christmas Eve, Red Apple Wreath and Cinnamon Stick to your candle collection for an utter bargain.

Simply add three Yankee Candle products to your online Boots basket as part of the Christmas Mix and Match deal and get the cheapest free. Wow!

You can even snap up the Yankee Candle Advent Calendar for less than £20 at the moment, saving you a fiver on the special 24-day countdown to the night before Christmas.

Also included in the deal is the Yankee Candle Winter Bundle Gift Set, jam packed with all of the brand’s best fragrances for enjoying on chilly winter nights.

The 18-piece set has received loads of rave reviews from shoppers who simply couldn’t resist it.

‘I love Yankee Candles and am blown away by the variety and value of this gift set. Beautifully presented and can be gifted as a whole for that special person (myself of course) or separated into smaller groups and gifted,’ one wrote.

‘This gift set is such amazing value! I bought it originally to split up the set and give as small gifts but have decided to keep it myself and buy another when they are back in stock. Great variety of scents and presented in a lovely festive box,’ added another.

Inside the epic candle bundle you’ll receive: