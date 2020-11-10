This Clinique make-up and skincare bundle is on sale for just £35 at Boots

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Clinique fans, rejoice, because you can currently snap up a brilliant set of their hero products for half price at Boots this week.

Ahead of Black Friday 2020, the retailer is offering massive price slashes across electricals and cosmetics, so you don’t need to wait until the 27th november to reap yourself some serious savings.

Normally priced at £70, the Clinique Superstars Gift set is currently selling at just £35 for a serious saving as part of Boots’ early deals. More than £70’s worth of skincare for half the price, you say? We’re listening…

Save £35 – view deal at Boots



Inside the Superstars Set you’ll find hero Clinique buys including the Take The Day Off Makeup Remover, Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ and All About Eyes eye cream (full size), all of which will make great additions to your pre-bedtime routine.

But that’s not all; you’ll also be treated to a couple of new make-up bits and bobs with a mini High Impact Mascara and Pop Lip Colour and Primer in a warm peach shade.

You can also grab the Origins Skincare Superstars Set for just £35 too!

Save £47 – View deal at Boots



The epic bundle of skin treats is worth a pricey £82, but Boots are practically giving it away to keen customers on the look out for unmissable gifting deals right now.

Inside the Origins collection you’ll find enough handpicked best-selling products for the ultimate skincare routine – all packed inside a stylish Origins cosmetics bag.

The must-have kit includes the Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask, the Ginzing Ultra-Hydrating Energy-Boosting Cream, the Ginzing Refreshing Scrub Cleanser, the Drink Up Overnight Hydrating Mask With Avocado & Glacier Water, the Super Spot Remover Blemish Treatment Gel and the Ginzing Refreshing Eye Cream To Brighten & Depuff.

Consider your skincare stash and make-up bag refreshed.

With discounts like these, we doubt stock will last long.. Race you to the checkouts!