Need a nippy new set of wheels for your little one? There's 36% off the Cosatto Woosh 2 Pushchair for two days only, dropping in price from £199.95 to £127.96.

Cosatto is just one of the many baby brands on offer this Prime Day, with Amazon slashing prices on thousands of baby products. You can get up to 41% off on a selection of car seats and accessories including Maxi-Cosi, Britax Römer, and Chicco.

Established in 1981, Cosatto specialises in fabulously-designed, quirky and colourful baby gear and kit for kids. From prams, pushchairs, buggies and strollers to car seats, highchairs, and even prams for dolls, their range is sure to help style-conscious parents stand out from their crowd. Cosatto prams and pushchairs aren’t just stylish, however. They’re also robust and built with practicality in mind. This is not a pushchair you’ll be struggling to open in a carpark in the rain!

Amazon Prime Day Cosatto deals at a glance:

Cosatto Woosh 2 Pushchair – SAVE £71.99

Cosatto Giggle Quad Pram & Pushchair – SAVE £225.04

Cosatto Hold Isofix Car Seat Base – SAVE £48.64

Cosatto Zoomi Car Seat – SAVE £19.96

Cosatto All in All Baby to Child Car Seat – SAVE £69.96

Cosatto Woosh 2 Pushchair

The Cosatto Woosh 2 pushchair is a lightweight stroller that folds easily with one hand. Yes, all buggy manufacturers say that but in this case it’s true – we’ve tested it! It’s suitable from birth all the way up to 25kg and it weighs just 6kg. It has lockable front-swivel wheels – fab for nipping over shiny shop floors and round narrow aisles – and all-round suspension. We love the adjustable calf support – so good for tired little legs. Our favourite feature? This pushchair has its own bell to let people know you’re coming. Yes, really.

This Prime Day, Amazon is making it even easier to save on baby products, offering discounts on a selection of baby products from many popular baby brands. The Cosatto Woosh 2 Pushchair is at this price for Prime Day – so be quick if you want to snap it up and save some cash. Ring ring!