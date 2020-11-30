We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wrap up warm this winter and add some new jumpers to your collection - at impressive discounts!

As the weather gets colder, there’s never been a better time for Christmas jumpers to make their way into your wardrobe. There are some huge discounts on women’s jumpers out there this Cyber Monday.

Whether you’re looking to add a more stylish edge to your festive clothing this year or embrace all things Christmas and Santa, there’s savings to be made everywhere.

And if you’re looking for a Christmas jumper that will really raise everyone’s spirits this year, then ASOS have got you covered.

ASOS DESIGN Christmas Sweatshirt

Coming in festive red, this Christmas sweatshirt is the perfect choice for the big day this year. With an ‘I Believe’ Christmas slogan and a vintage-style picture of Santa and his reindeer, this has everything you could want to spread the festive cheer.

Brave Soul Petite Dog Christmas jumper

With it’s adorable dachshund design, this soft Christmas jumper is sure to raise spirits this festive season. The crew neck and drop shoulders make for a stylish fit and the slouchy cut makes it the comfiest jumper to see you through until January.

Skinny Dip Christmas Sweater

For those looking to add a more stylish Christmas jumper to their wardrobe, this pink sweatshirt is the perfect choice. Complete with glittering gold ‘Prosecc-ho-ho-ho’, it adds a bit of fun and is sure to make wearers stand out amidst the mass of festive red and green.

Monki Nana Christmas cat print sweater

Featuring a cute festive feline design, this is a great choice for the cat lovers in your life. And if that’s not enough, the bright red colour and tiny polka dots add another unique touch. This ASOS Christmas jumper is not only a great price – it’s also made with organic cotton.

Using less water and no pesticides, Monki have grown the cotton in a way that helps support the environment for both cotton farmers and wildlife.

So not only is this Christmas jumper a bargain buy, it’s also that bit more eco-conscious too!