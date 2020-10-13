Amazon Prime Day: Save over £16 on this 215-piece dinosaur toy set

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you're looking for the perfect gift for a dinosaur obsessed child, you won't want to miss this epic 215-piece themed dinosaur set that's only £14.39 for a limited time.

Dinosaur toys continue to be popular among children, with many obsessed with the fearsome prehistoric creatures. If you’re looking for an epic dino themed toy, there’s a great saving on Meland Dinosaur Race Track Car Toy Set for a limited time.

It’s better than half price too, as it’s been slashed from £30.99 to just £14.30. That’s a saving of £16.60 for Prime customers, so it’s worth taking advantage of while you can.

There’s lots of great dinosaur toys on offer this Prime Day that we’re sure your little ones will love!

Amazon Prime Day deals on dinosaur toys – at a glance:

Meland Dinosaur Race Track Car Toy Set

View at Amazon

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £14.30

This huge dinosaur toy set includes 4 dinosaurs, 2 off-road vehicles, 3 obstacles, 4 soldiers, 4 trees, 1 turntable, 1 cage, 1 double-door, 2 bridge and 1 Y-shaped junction, which is everything children need to create their own epic dinosaur adventures.

The flexed tracks can be arranged in lots of different shapes, so children can get creative and build their own unique circuits for the included vehicles to travel around.

There’s hours of fun to be had with this great toy, and it builds motor skills and imaginative play. The set can be played with alone or with siblings and friends, making it a great gift for birthdays or Christmas.