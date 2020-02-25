We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazing news for Disney fanatics is here.

The globally loved entertainment brand is launching its very own screening service in the UK next month.

The subscription package will offer heaps of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

You’ll be able to stream and watch on any WI-FI connected device, like gaming consoles, smart TVs and tablets, and take the magic of Disney and friends with you anywhere.

The high quality and advert free viewing will also be available to use on up to four devices at one time- so there’ll be no family squabbles about who wants to watch what.

You’ll be able to set up up to seven different user profiles on each subscription account and download multiple items on to each one.

Parents can also set up child friendly Kid Profiles in order to control what their little one’s watching.

It’ll also be the exclusive streaming location for films released by the Walt Disney Studios from 2020.

Having gone down a storm after launching in the US last year, Disney+ is getting ready to kick off in Europe and the UK on March 24th.

In honour of their exciting unveiling, you can now sign up ahead of the big day and get a discount on your yearly payment.

If you pre-order your subscription now, you’ll pay £49.99 for your yearly bundle.

Usually, you’ll pay £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year for your watching pleasure. So if you’re both a Disney lover and a money saver, sign up now to keep that extra tenner in your bank account.

To start your subscription and begin the countdown to having access to the world of Disney+, head over to the Disney+ website now.