It’s January again, so you might be thinking about your next family holiday. But you don’t have to break the bank if you want to visit Disneyland Paris in 2020.

Thanks to 365Tickets, adults can purchase Disneyland Paris passes for the same price as a child’s, giving great savings on family holidays.

The Adult For Price Of A Child offer gives customers admission to Disneyland or Walt Disney Studios Park, and is valid on holidays booked between 6th January 2020 and 31st March 2020.

There’s plenty going on at Disneyland Paris over the coming months. Between 11th January and 3rd May, you can enjoy a Frozen Celebration which sees Elsa, Anna and friends in an ‘enchanting adventure’.

Or there’s a Celebration of Star Wars event, to celebrate the launch of its most recent instalment, The Rise of Skywalker. Between 11th January 2020 and 15th March 2020, you and your family can experience galactic shows and new adventures.

If you’re interested in this great offer, you must redeem your Disneyland tickets between 7th January and 1st April, so early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

Disneyland® Paris is a magical world where childhood dreams are brought to life! This captivating resort is the perfect destination for families, with exciting activities and attractions for people of all ages to enjoy.

1 Day / 1 Park Tickets include admission to all attractions within Disneyland Park or the Walt Disney Studios Park. They cost just £42.61 each.

1 Day / 1 Park Tickets include admission to all attractions within Disneyland Park or the Walt Disney Studios Park. They cost just £42.61 each.

Or, you can opt for a 1 Day / 2 Park ticket which gives customers access to both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. These cost just £59.33 each.

There’s no booking or card fee on tickets purchased through Tickets365, and the website says it guarantees the lowest price, so you’ll be saving more money this way.

All tickets are gate-ready and scannable, so there’s no need to print them out. Simply walk up to the gates and scan using your mobile phone.

Booking policy states that an Adult ticket is for anyone aged 12+ and a child is between the ages of 3-11. So make sure you select the right options for your family members before checking out!

