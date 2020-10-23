We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In 2020, there’s been the biggest shift to online shopping that we’ve ever seen and Black Friday this year is set to be one of the most popular shopping weekends. So what about the most famous furniture shop in the UK? Will IKEA have a Black Friday sale?

IKEA has seen orders skyrocket this year thanks to people improving their homes during lockdown, but does IKEA have a Black Friday sale?

The Swedish furniture and homeware store is a go-to for affordable furniture, homeware and furnishings.

Whether you’re a lover of the meatballs or the flat-pack furniture, IKEA has a special place in the minds of many people around the country. They offer good quality furniture and homeware items – everything from bathroom towels to fully-built kitchens – for affordable prices, so anyone can get the home they love, whatever the budget.

So will IKEA have a Black Friday sale this year? We love their HUGE selection of throw pillows, blankets, duvet covers and indoor plants, perfect for turning your home into a cosy coven this winter. We find all the deals you need to know about from IKEA this year…

Does IKEA have a Black Friday sale in the UK?

It’s sad news for IKEA fans looking forward to Black Friday, as the UK stores and online don’t offer any bargains during the major shopping weekend. If you’ve heard otherwise, that might be because IKEA in the US, where the origin of Black Friday comes from, does offer some amazing discounts on everything from kitchens to beds, sofas, tables and chairs. But we have some good news in all this, the retailer offers some reductions prior to November anyway, and started to do so from August in 2020 with their summer sale.

So don’t feel too down, as there’s still plenty of money to be saved on your next IKEA haul. Whether it’s a shop for university or a renovation of the garage for the holidays, IKEA has you covered even though they don’t offer any Black Friday offers.

Plus, there are plenty of other stores taking part in Black Friday this year. We’ve already heard about the amazing deals set to feature in the Tesco Black Friday sale and ASDA Black Friday deals and how major sports equipment, like bikes and turbo trainers, will be reduced in the Wiggle Black Friday sale.

Does IKEA do Cyber Monday sales in the UK?

As the retailer doesn’t offer any particular deals for Black Friday either in-store or online, we’re pretty convinced that they’ll be staying away from Cyber Monday too. So there’s no point in getting into the Black Friday vs Cyber Monday debate where IKEA is concerned, as they won’t be opting in to offer any deals on either of the days.

But don’t worry! As we’ve said, IKEA offer some amazing deals all year round and in the lead up to the winter months, we’ve already seen the furniture store make reductions on everything from garden decorations to beds and wardrobes, so there’s no doubt you’ll be able to score some bargains online or in-store during your next IKEA shopping trip.

Ikea offers to shop right now

Luckily, Ikea has great deals throughout the year. What’s more, it recently launched its New Lower Price initiative – “a lower everyday price for a better everyday life.” You’ll find hundreds of permanently reduced items, from beds and mattresses to cookware and kitchenware.

Shop some of the best IKEA deals available now below…

Ikea FORSÅ Work Lamp: was £15, now £12 | Ikea



If you need a desk, you probably need a lamp to go on it. The 5-star rated FORSÅ lamp in dark green is now only £12 – that’s a saving of £3, which you can then spend on other Ikea goodies. Its adjustable arm and head makes it an ideal reading light, allowing you to continue to work or study into the night. View at Ikea.

Ikea FABRIKÖR Glass Door Cabinet: was £150, now £129 | Ikea



We’re loving this industrial-style FABRIKÖR cabinet in black-blue. Also available in pale yellow, this 5-star rated cabinet has glass doors so you can display your books, trinkets or fancy crockery. It’s also versatile, and would look equally good in the lounge or kitchen. View at Ikea.

Ikea LANDSKRONA Sofa: was £425, now £379 | Ikea



Most of us have owned – or at the very least sat on – an Ikea sofa. They’re attractive, comfortable and affordable. You can now buy the 2 seater LANDSKRONA sofa in dark grey or light green for £379 – a saving of £46. If you’re partial to velvet, this sofa also comes in grey or yellow velvet, and has been reduced from £595 to £525 – an even bigger saving of £70. View at Ikea.

Wardrobes are hugely popular items to purchase from Ikea – so much so that the demand for system wardrobes ( the ones you can build and add to) is outstripping supply. This is only temporary, but if you’re in need of a wardrobe sooner there are plenty of solitaire (standalone) wardrobes available.

The 3 door, oak effect BRIMNES wardrobe gets five star reviews and comes with a very reasonable £150 price tag. It’s also available in white. View at Ikea.

While there aren’t any reduced desks in Ikea’s Lower Price deals at the moment, it’s still a great place to buy home desks. If space is tight, smaller laptop tables start from as little as £29. Desks cost more – expect to pay from £40, up to £450.

We’re currently hankering after this stylish dark grey Beglen desk. While it’s not on offer, you can’t go wrong with the price – just £150. That’s excellent value for an oak desk with two handy drawers for storage. View at Ikea.

Ikea KULINARISK Oven: was £599, now £499 | Ikea



Good news for shoppers on the hunt for a new kitchen – a number of kitchen cabinets, accessories, sinks and ovens are now reduced, thanks to Ikea’s lower prices. The KULINARISK oven with steam function in stainless steel has had £100 knocked off (down from £599 to £499) – if this doesn’t appeal there are many more discounted ovens and microwave combis.

If you’re looking for kitchen cabinets the METOD and MAXIMERA ranges are now significantly cheaper than before, as are some stainless steel sinks, such as the VATTUDALEN sink with draining board – down from £110 to £99 – a saving of £11. View lower price kitchens at Ikea.