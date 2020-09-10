Trending:

Lucy Buglass
    • If you're looking for new children's bedding, Dunelm is selling some great Disney and Marvel designs from just £7.

    Dunelm is currently offering a great range of children’s bedding and sheets, featuring much-loved characters from film franchises.

    Whether it’s Marvel or Disney, you’re sure to find something your child will love here.

    Scroll down to find out more about the children’s bedding on offer…

    Disney Star Wars Single Fitted Sheet

    Star Wars bedding

    Credit: Dunelm

    Bring a galaxy far, far away to the comfort of your child’s bedroom with their Star Wars bedding! This classic design features white stars on a black background. Great for any sci-fi fans.

    VIEW DEAL: Disney Star Wars Fitted Sheet, £7, Dunelm

    Disney Star Wars Single Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

    VIEW DEAL: Disney Star Wars Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, £10, Dunelm

    This reversible duvet and pillowcase set features two designs, so your child can mix and match and choose their favourite styles. They feature iconic character Chewbacca, and the Millenium Falcon from the film franchise.

    Disney Marvel Comics Single Fitted Sheet

    Perfect for any Avengers fan, this single sheet features a design with iconic characters like Thor and Iron Man in vivid colours. It’s soft, durable and machine washable, making bedtime even easier.

    VIEW DEAL: Disney Marvel Comics Fitted Sheet, £7, Dunelm

    Disney Marvel Comics Single Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

    Avengers bedding

    Credit: Dunelm

    Complete your child’s superhero bedroom with this vibrant Avenger’s bedding! Styled like a comic book, it’ll be sure to brighten up their bedroom with characters like Captain America and Iron Man.

    VIEW DEAL: Disney Marvel Comics Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, £14, Dunelm

    Disney Toy Story Single Fitted Sheet

    Toy Story bedding

    Credit: Dunelm

    Featuring all of the iconic Toy Story characters, this fitted sheet is a great addition to any Disney fan’s bedroom! With a stripy red and white colour scheme, it’ll fit right into most bedrooms.

    VIEW DEAL: Disney Toy Story Single Fitted Sheet, £7, Dunelm

    Disney Toy Story Single Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

    Toy Story bedding

    Credit: Dunelm

    This adorable duvet cover and pillow set is reversible, with one that matches the fitted sheet and another white design with all your favourite characters on it. The pillow has ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ printed on it, alongside characters.

    VIEW DEAL: Disney Toy Story Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, £15, Dunelm

    Disney Princess Single Fitted Sheet

    Disney Princess fitted sheet

    Credit: Dunelm

    The perfect addition to any little Princess’ room, this adorable pink fitted sheet features tiaras, castles and hearts to bring some fairytale magic to your child’s room.

    VIEW DEAL: Disney Princess Fitted Sheet, £7, Dunelm

    Disney Princess Single Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

    Disney Princess bedding

    Credit: Dunelm

    Complete the Disney Princess theme with this matching duvet and pillowcase set, that’s reversible so your child can choose which design they want. The pillowcase has a message that reads ‘make your dreams happen’. Adorable!

    VIEW DEAL: Disney Princess Single Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, £15, Dunelm