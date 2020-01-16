‘Such a great buy’ Shoppers can’t stop raving about Dunelm’s £12 support pillow

If you struggle to drift off at night, you’ll know exactly how frustrating it can be. If all you’ve done is toss and turn, you dread the next day.

But Dunelm’s V-shaped orthopaedic support pillow has impressed shoppers, with many of them praising the pillow for being comfortable and helping them to sleep.

A description on the Dunelm website reads, Offering firm support to the shoulders and back, this Fogarty v shaped pillow is specially shaped to support you whilst sitting up in bed and has been crafted from a blend of polyester and cotton for ultimate softness and durability.’

The support pillow also has non-allergenic properties and is machine washable for ‘easy care’.

One happy customer wrote, ‘I’m so pleased with it very comfy and it keeps its shape, now I get a good nights sleep, heaven.’

Another added, ‘I got this pillow a month ago and I have slept so well.’

SHOP NOW Fogarty V-Shaped Orthopaedic Firm-Support Pillow Offering firm support to the shoulders and back, this Fogarty v shaped pillow is specially shaped to support you whilst sitting up in bed and has been crafted from a blend of polyester and cotton for ultimate softness and durability.

A third review said, ‘Honestly the comfiest pillow, I bought it so I could read in bed/watch tv, but I have ended up falling asleep on it too!’

Many have recommended the support pillow for injuries too, especially if it requires a lot of bed rest.

One customer bought one for their son, and said, ‘Bought this for my son who had broken his collarbone. Such a great buy as it made laying in bed so much more comfortable.’

Another added ,‘I bought this for my wife who is temporarily bed bound and it has given her support when sitting up in bed.’

And a third said, ‘Was recommended to get one of these by several people as I have problems with my neck and back after an accident- had been struggling to get comfortable for over a year. This pillow is amazing! I love it!’

If you want the pillow, you can use Dunelm’s click and collect service, and it’ll be ready for you after 3 hours, or you can choose standard delivery for £3.95.