We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Dyson Airwrap took the beauty world by storm when it launched back in 2018.

Black Friday 2020 is fast approaching, and while we’ll firmly have one eye on the Dyson Black Friday sale, we’re always on the lookout for cheaper alternatives to their styling products. Thankfully, a Dyson Airwrap dupe has just gone on sale at Boots, and it’s £400 cheaper than the real deal.

Is there anything similar to the Dyson Airwrap?

The Dyson Airwrap is an incredible piece of technology, but that £450 price tag is understandably steep for many. The Remington Curl & Straight Confidence Airstyler has been touted as similar in design, but a fraction of the price at just shy of £60.

Save £15 ( was £59.99 now £44.99) – view deal at Boots



So, what makes this bargain Remington tool worth the investment?

First things first, the styler has a rotating head, making styling even easier, and comes with four different attachments. The 40mm round brush head is perfect for adding bounce and volume, while the rotating tong creates easy, loose curls.

There’s also a paddle brush attachment for effortless straightening, as well as a dryer attachment; think of it as getting four tools in one for only £45!

Video of the Week

The styler has several other handy features: a 2.5m long cable that swivels for fuss-free use, conditioning technology to prevent frizz and a “curl release” button if you get into a tangle. It only heats to 90 degrees for gentle styling, as well as carrying a cool shot function that helps to set any style into place once you’re finished.

Lastly, you’ll also get a handy carry case to keep your styler and all of its attachments safe in one place. We told you, it really is a bargain.

Time to add this to our Christmas lists, stat.